Hundreds of dogs in one household: The British animal welfare organization RSPCA even had to deny accusations that this photo was generated with AI. RSPCA

Animal welfare activists in the UK have rescued 250 neglected dogs from a single household - and even had to refute accusations of AI fakery after a viral photo of the conditions: "This is not AI - this is real".

Maximilian Haase

No time? blue News summarizes for you A British animal welfare organization has rescued 250 neglected dogs from a single household.

A photo of the conditions posted online went viral and even earned the RSPCA organization accusations of AI fakery.

"This is not AI - this is real," the organization clarified: "We can understand that people are so horrified that they can't believe what they are seeing." Show more

When something seems so unbelievable that people believe in AI rather than real events: This was the experience of an animal welfare organization that claims to have rescued more than 250 dogs from a private home. The British organization RSPCA rejected accusations that a photo it published of the neglected poodle mixes was an AI fake. The image had gone viral online, with media outlets such as the Guardian reporting.

"We can understand that people are so horrified that they can't believe what they are seeing," explained RSPCA director Jo Hirst after the photo went viral. "But this photo is not artificial intelligence." The organization also had to clarify in a social media post: "This is not AI - this is real".

The photo shows dozens of dogs in a living room, many of them in poor condition. The RSPCA, the oldest animal welfare organization in the world, took in 87 of the dogs itself, the rest were placed with another organization. Some of the rescued dogs were so frightened "that we had to carry them out into the meadow", the post said.

"When even well-meaning owners are overwhelmed"

No further details were published, including the location of the house. The people involved in the case were "extremely vulnerable", it said. RSPCA head Hirst said the case was an example of "what can happen when even well-meaning owners are overwhelmed". Breeding can get out of hand and husbandry conditions can get out of control.

According to the RSPCA, its staff are increasingly confronted with operations where there are too many animals in a single household. In 2025, there were 4,200 cases in England and Wales with at least ten animals in a house or apartment.