After 17 years of marriage Annalena Baerbock separates from her husband

Carsten Dörges

22.11.2024

Annalena Baerbock and her husband Daniel Holefleisch have separated. (archive picture)
Annalena Baerbock and her husband Daniel Holefleisch have separated. (archive picture)
Bild: Eventpress Golejewski/dpa

After 17 years, they are separating: Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and her husband Daniel Holefleisch are no longer a couple.

22.11.2024, 21:20

22.11.2024, 21:45

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) and her husband Daniel Holefleisch have separated.
  • There has been no statement on the reasons for the separation.
Show more

This separation comes as a surprise: As reported by "Bild", Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) and her husband Daniel Holefleisch have separated. The couple confirmed the separation.

"In a lengthy process, we decided together some time ago that we are no longer a couple," reads a joint statement obtained by Bild. Baerbock and Holefleisch were married for 17 years. There were no statements on the reasons for the separation.

Still living together

There is still no physical separation because of the two daughters. "The most important thing for us is to ensure together that our two daughters can grow up in peace and in a loving environment. Accordingly, we will continue to live in our shared home in Potsdam."