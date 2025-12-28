UN General Assembly President Annalena Baerbock gave an interview to "Sonntagsblick". Keystone

In an interview with "SonntagsBlick", Annalena Baerbock makes it clear that the UN location in Geneva is not at risk - but the global balance is if climate protection and development aid are sacrificed.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Annalena Baerbock, President of the UN General Assembly, sees no danger to Geneva as a location as a result of austerity measures and believes that relocations from more expensive cities such as New York are possible.

She criticizes cuts in development cooperation as counterproductive, as they could exacerbate crises and migration pressure.

She describes the climate crisis as the greatest security threat of the century and calls for swift, internationally coordinated action. Show more

Annalena Baerbock, President of the UN General Assembly, sees no threat to international Geneva from austerity measures. "Geneva is a hub of multilateral diplomacy and is not in danger as a location," she said in an interview with SonntagsBlick.

In her opinion, places such as Geneva, Bonn or Nairobi could even benefit from the cost-cutting measures. "New York is a very expensive place - that's why we are considering which locations we could relocate to. Switzerland is not exactly cheap, but it is still very attractive," Baerbock is quoted as saying. It is understandable that countries such as Austria or Italy are vying for UN posts, but "fair play" must apply.

Baerbock described the cuts to development cooperation as fatal. "Every cut in development cooperation is a shot in the arm. More crises and conflicts increase the pressure to migrate," she said. Ultimately, everyone would benefit from international cooperation.

Climate crisis as the "greatest security threat of our century"

Baerbock also commented on the "greatest security threat of our century", the climate crisis. Referring to the landslide in Blatten VS, she said: "My first thought was: Oh God, if that had hit my family! Climate change doesn't just exist in the abstract, it's very real." She continued: "If we don't get the climate crisis under control, we will unfortunately experience disasters like the one in Blatten everywhere."

She emphasized the need to act quickly. Brazil had proposed a climate security council in Belém. A group of around 40 finance ministers said clearly: "Climate protection costs a lot of money - but no climate protection would cost us much more."