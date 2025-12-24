According to Russian reports, two traffic police officers were killed in an explosion in Moscow. As the Russian Investigative Committee for Serious Crimes reported on Wednesday, "an explosive device was detonated" when the officers approached a suspicious person near their official vehicle in the early hours of the morning. The "incident" reportedly took place near the site in the Russian capital where a high-ranking member of the Russian General Staff was killed by a car bomb on Monday.
Previously, the investigative committee had reported an "incident in the south of Moscow" in the online service Telegram, in which "two traffic police officers were injured. Investigators examined the crime scene and carried out forensic analyses, including "medical examinations and examinations for explosives".
High-ranking general killed on Monday
Images on Russian television showed many police officers. The area was cordoned off. Witnesses reported an explosion that occurred at around 01:30 (local time, 23:30 CET on Tuesday).
Since the start of the Russian offensive in Ukraine in February 2022, several Russians associated with the military operation have already been killed in explosive attacks in Russia. Kiev has claimed responsibility for some of the attacks.