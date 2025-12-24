The police reported an explosion in Moscow. Screenshot

Two traffic police officers have been killed in an explosion in Moscow. The incident occurred near the place where a high-ranking Russian general was killed a few days earlier.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Two traffic policemen were killed in Moscow when an explosive device detonated.

The incident occurred near a place where a Russian general was killed by a car bomb on Monday.

The Russian investigating authorities have opened criminal proceedings and are investigating the scene of the crime. Show more

According to Russian reports, two traffic police officers were killed in an explosion in Moscow. As the Russian Investigative Committee for Serious Crimes reported on Wednesday, "an explosive device was detonated" when the officers approached a suspicious person near their official vehicle in the early hours of the morning. The "incident" reportedly took place near the site in the Russian capital where a high-ranking member of the Russian General Staff was killed by a car bomb on Monday.

Previously, the investigative committee had reported an "incident in the south of Moscow" in the online service Telegram, in which "two traffic police officers were injured. Investigators examined the crime scene and carried out forensic analyses, including "medical examinations and examinations for explosives".

High-ranking general killed on Monday

Images on Russian television showed many police officers. The area was cordoned off. Witnesses reported an explosion that occurred at around 01:30 (local time, 23:30 CET on Tuesday).

On Monday , Russian Lieutenant General Fanil Sarvarov was killed by an explosive device nearby in Moscow. Sarvarov was head of the operational training department of the Russian General Staff. The detonated bomb had been placed under his parked car in a residential area in the south of the Russian capital.

Since the start of the Russian offensive in Ukraine in February 2022, several Russians associated with the military operation have already been killed in explosive attacks in Russia. Kiev has claimed responsibility for some of the attacks.