Just a few weeks after the death of the humpback whale “Timmy,” a new sighting in Denmark is drawing attention. A humpback whale about 15 meters long was filmed near the bridge over the Little Belt.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A humpback whale about 15 meters long was spotted and filmed near the bridge over the Little Belt in Denmark.

Marine biologist Fabian Ritter confirmed the species based on video footage. However, he is concerned about the animal’s health, as it is exhibiting unusual behavior and possible skin problems.

Humpback whales rarely venture into the Baltic Sea. Just last May, the humpback whale “Timmy” was found dead there.

Just a short time after the tragedy involving “Timmy,” another humpback whale is reportedly swimming in Danish waters. According to her own account, Danish tourist guide Linda Frølund Hansen filmed the animal on Saturday from a bridge over the Little Belt, a strait between the regions of Jutland and Funen.

The tour guide was out on the bridge with a group for a “bridge walk.” “We looked down into the water below us—and suddenly something white and pointed appeared and slowly glided out from under the bridge,” Hansen told the DPA news agency.

At first, she thought it was the tip of a kayak or rowboat. “But we quickly realized that what we were seeing was in the water—not on the water. And then there was no doubt left: It was a whale!” The footage “definitely” shows a humpback whale, whale expert Peter Teglberg Madsen told DPA. “But I can’t tell just from the pictures whether it’s sick.”

More and More Humpback Whale Sightings in Denmark

The humpback whale population in the North Atlantic is growing steadily, biologist Carl Kinze of the Natural History Museum in Copenhagen told Danish radio. “That’s why we’re seeing more and more humpback whales here, too. In recent years, there’s been one every year—and sometimes even several.” These could be young whales, for example, setting out on a journey of discovery. In their search for new food sources, they might also end up in Danish waters. “That’s probably the phenomenon we’re observing here.”

Danish woman Linda Frølund Hansen filmed the animal and posted the footage on Facebook. Screenshot Facebook

In the spring, a humpback whale—later named “Timmy”— stranded repeatedly off the German coast amid intense public attention. A private initiative carried out a complex operation to transport him in a barge to the North Sea, where he was released. Experts criticized this as animal cruelty. The whale did not survive. In mid-May, it was discovered dead off the Danish Baltic Sea island of Anholt.

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