Just a few days after a man was killed during an operation by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in the state of Texas, a similar incident reportedly occurred in the northeastern state of Maine.

Once again, a man has reportedly been killed in a shootout with ICE agents, this time in Maine. Photo: Gregory Rec/Portland Press Herald/AP/dpa

Second case in just a few days Another Man Dies During an ICE Raid in the U.S.

Here's what it's all about According to media reports, another man has died in the United States during an operation by the immigration agency ICE.

According to the report, the man was a Colombian national who was killed in a shootout in Biddeford, Maine.

Just a few days earlier, a Mexican immigrant had been shot and killed by an ICE officer in Texas. Summary created with

Just a few days after a man was killed during an operation by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in the state of Texas, a similar incident reportedly occurred in the northeastern state of Maine.

The local police department reported that an incident involving ICE had occurred in the city of Biddeford. Maine Governor Janet Mills stated that she had been informed of the incident and that one person had died as a result.

According to local civil rights organizations, the man who was killed was a 26-year-old from Colombia who had a work permit in the U.S. ICE did not initially respond to a request for comment.

Officers Shoot Mexican Man

Just a few days ago, an ICE agent shot and killed an immigrant from Mexico during an operation in Houston, Texas. According to the Department of Homeland Security, the man had disobeyed the officers’ instructions, rammed an emergency vehicle with his car, and then attempted to run over an officer with his vehicle. An ICE agent then fired his weapon. According to the department, the shooting was therefore an act of self-defense.

There is no way to independently verify the information. In similar cases, video footage of the incidents had previously cast significant doubt on the authorities’ accounts. In January, federal agents shot and killed U.S. citizens Renée Good and Alex Pretti. The agents’ actions sparked a nationwide outcry.