ARCHIVE - People hold Turkish flags during a rally for the 21st Extraordinary Congress of the Republican People's Party (CHP) in July. Photo: Tunahan Turhan/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa Keystone

Following the dismissal of Turkish opposition leader Özgür Özel, more people have been arrested.

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Among them is the mayor of the Güzelbahce district in the metropolis of Izmir, Mustafa Güney from the largest opposition party CHP, as reported by the DHA news agency. The police searched the municipal administration.

The raid was carried out as part of an investigation into irregularities in the construction sector, it added. The head of the building department and Güney's wife were also taken into custody.

Özel wants to hold rally

Last week, a court in Ankara declared the 2023 party congress, at which Özel had been elected CHP chairman, invalid due to alleged irregularities and removed Özel from office. The court appointed the former party leader and unpopular 77-year-old Kemal Kilicdaroglu in his place.

The mayor, who has now been arrested, is considered to be a supporter of Özel. Özel is expected to attend a rally in Izmir at midday - the coastal metropolis is considered a stronghold of the secular opposition.

The CHP has long been under pressure and sees itself as the victim of a politically motivated campaign by the government. Numerous politicians and mayors of the party are in prison, the most prominent being the deposed Istanbul mayor Ekrem Imamoglu. The government denies influencing the judiciary.