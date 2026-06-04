In Geneva, the planned rally on June 14 against the G7 summit in Evian (F) continues to cause political controversy. The No G7 coalition criticizes what it sees as the "surreal" conditions associated with the partially approved demonstration in Geneva.

Françoise Nyffeler (3rd from left) with other representatives and a representative of the No G7 coalition at a media conference in Geneva.

"We are being asked not to make too much noise", Françoise Nyffeler, representative of the coalition, told the media on Thursday. The permit was delivered last Thursday by the General Secretariat of the Department of Institutions and Digital Affairs (DIN). A letter has since been submitted against the conditions listed therein.

Regardless of the planned route, the coalition is particularly bothered by the requirement that loudspeakers and megaphones should not be used too loudly. In addition, a strip of 3.5 meters must be kept clear on both sides of the demonstration procession. "I cannot guarantee that these conditions will be adhered to," continued Nyffeler.

A meeting with State Councillor Carole-Anne Kast (SP) is planned for Thursday evening.