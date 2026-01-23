Stricter rules apply to AI-generated content in the EU. Providers must clearly label deepfakes, chatbots, podcasts, and text.

Even if an AI-generated image is obviously fake, such fake images will have to be labeled as such within the EU in the future.

Chatbot or human? Anyone who fails to label AI-generated content risks heavy fines in the EU

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Here's what it's all about Starting August 2, 2026, new AI providers in the EU must clearly label generated content such as deepfakes, chatbots, and podcasts; for existing models such as ChatGPT or Claude, this requirement will take effect no later than December 2026.

The European Commission recommends visible watermarks, spoken prompts in audio files, and machine-readable fingerprints in files so that AI-generated content can be recognized by both humans and systems.

Violations may result in fines of up to 35 million euros or seven percent of global annual revenue; failure to comply with transparency requirements may result in fines of up to 15 million euros or three percent of revenue. Summary created with

When browsing and scrolling, users in the EU may now come across AI watermarks more frequently.

This is because, as of today, stricter rules apply to some artificial intelligence providers—for example, regarding the labeling of generated images, videos, and text—according to a statement from the European Commission.

In addition, users must be informed that they are interacting with AI—for example, that they are chatting with a chatbot rather than a human.

What is the EU's approach to watermarks in deepfakes?

A few weeks ago, the Brussels authority published practical guidelines on how the labels could look in compliance with the rules, depending on the medium. These apply in particular to deepfakes—that is, content that appears deceptively real and is sometimes used for manipulative purposes. According to the guidelines, labels in deepfake videos should appear right at the beginning, remain there, or at least be displayed again at regular intervals.

Interactive elements are also recommended, such as for manipulated images. In addition to a permanent label, a pop-up could appear when, for example, you hover your mouse over a face that has been altered by AI.

What are the rules for podcasts and written content?

For audio files, such as AI-generated podcasts, there should be a corresponding spoken notice right at the beginning. For text, the proposals call for AI labels to be placed, for example, above the text or near the headline. As a general rule, machine-readable fingerprints should also be embedded in the file when creating AI-generated content so that other systems can reliably identify it as artificially generated.

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Who is subject to the stricter requirements?

The new rules take effect this Sunday for all AI providers who are now launching new models on the market. For providers of popular and existing models such as ChatGPT, Gemini, or Claude, the rules will apply no later than December 2026. These requirements do not apply to private individuals, unless they use AI for professional purposes.

What other new AI regulations are there?

In addition, the European AI Office in Brussels is now monitoring whether large models are being adequately monitored and are not carrying out cyberattacks on their own initiative. To this end, they must implement appropriate security measures and immediately report any incidents to the EU.

This is not a theoretical scenario, as two prominent recent cases show: Both OpenAI, the developer of ChatGPT, and Anthropic, the developer of Claude, had to admit that their software had unintentionally attacked other companies during test runs.

What You Need to Know Swiss internet users will increasingly encounter AI watermarks and notices when browsing EU platforms. The labeling requirement applies to companies within the EU. Private individuals are not affected if they use AI solely for personal purposes.

How severe are the penalties for violations?

Violations of the AI Act may result in a substantial fine. For prohibited AI practices, for example, fines of up to 35 million euros or seven percent of a company’s global annual revenue may be imposed, whichever amount is higher.

In contrast, failure to comply with transparency requirements or inadequate security measures can result in fines of up to 15 million euros or 3 percent of global annual revenue—again, whichever amount is higher.