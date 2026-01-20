Originally, the Peace Council is supposed to ensure that the peace plan for Gaza is implemented. However, experts fear that Donald Trump wants to set up an alternative to the UN. Paris is now learning that his appointment to the Board of Peace cannot simply be rejected.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Board of Peace begins its work: The peace council is to take the next steps on the road to peace in Gaza.

The USA has invited various countries to join, but a longer membership is said to cost a billion dollars.

Russia and Belarus are also said to be involved.

France has rejected the offer - Trump is responding with a 200 percent tariff on imports of French wines.

The problem: Trump wields all the power in the Peace Council and controls the finances. Show more

"It is a great honor for me to announce that the Peace Council has been established. The members of the body will be announced shortly, but I can say with certainty that it is the largest and most prestigious body ever assembled at any time and in any place."

Donald Trump made his usual flowery announcement on January 15 on his Truth Social platform that the Board of Peace is now a reality. This peace council was actually supposed to implement the peace plan for Gaza, but the US President now clearly has bigger plans for this instrument. And those who don't take part will regret it.

LOL, Trump is asking Orban to give him one Billion dollars to become a member of his Mickey Mouse Club (the Board of Peace).



You can’t make this stuff up 🤣 pic.twitter.com/e9hmHAOUYH — Rock - NAFO Raccoon (@NAFORaccoon) January 18, 2026

"Some say this is a new alternative model to the UN Security Council," explains Maya Ungar from the Brussels-based think tank International Crisis Group to the Australian broadcaster ABC. "Others say this is a power grab by President Trump to take away some of the authority of other member states."

"Undermining the power and legitimacy of the Security Council"

Trump is known for his low opinion of the UN: "Many, especially here [at UN headquarters] in New York, are very concerned that the US administration is trying to undermine the power and legitimacy of the Security Council," the analyst continues. "Especially because you're giving Donald Trump the power to basically unilaterally veto any decision he makes."

The Executive Committee of the Peace Council Donald Trump, Chairman of the Committee

Marco Rubio, US Secretary of State

Steve Witkoff, US special envoy

Jared Kushner, entrepreneur and Trump's son-in-law

Tony Blair, ex-Prime Minister of Great Britain

Marc Rowan from the private equity firm Apollo Global Management

Ajay Banga, President of the World Bank

Robert Gabriel, Trump's deputy security advisor

Nikolai Mladenov: The ex-UN Middle East envoy is to oversee day-to-day business as representative of the Executive Committee Show more

This also has to do with the structure of this peace council, which is supposed to meet at least once a year. Donald Trump is its chairman and also manages the money. Decisions are to be made by majority vote, but the chairman has a veto right - so nothing happens without Trump's approval.

Trump: I need to take over Greenland now, because if I don’t, Russia will. Also Trump: Vladimir will you please join my Board of Peace? — MeidasTouch (@meidastouch.com) 19. Januar 2026 um 16:40

According to Bloomberg, countries that want to join this exclusive club for longer than three years will have to pay one billion dollars. The presidents of Russia and Belarus, Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko, are also said to have received an invitation, reports Fox News.

Trump's tariff revenge on Macron

Countries such as Argentina, Canada, Hungary and Vietnam have already confirmed their participation. France, like Azerbaijan, has thankfully declined. The reaction? Trump is now threatening Paris with a special tariff of 200% on wine imports - see video above.

Members of the "Gaza Executive Committee" Hakan Fidan, Turkish Foreign Minister

Ali Al-Thawadi, Qatari diplomat

Hassan Rashad, Egyptian intelligence chief

Reem Al-Hashimy, Emirati Minister for International Cooperation

Jakir Gabay, Israeli businessman

Sigrid Kaag, former Deputy Prime Minister of the Netherlands and Middle East expert Show more

According to Politico, Emmanuel Macron's office justifies the rejection with the Peace Council's statute, which "goes beyond the scope of the Gaza Strip and raises serious questions, particularly with regard to the principles and structure of the United Nations, which must not be called into question."

My best effort at understanding Trump's Board of Peace and its constituent parts.



This is the Trump Organisation that the UK, Europe and Arab countries are being asked to buy into as an alternative to the UN. Understandably, may are hesitant. https://t.co/CnokFTgvvi pic.twitter.com/TCm1XsjQQM — Hugh Lovatt (@h_lovatt) January 19, 2026

Maya Ungar notes, "You have this really interesting situation where Trump is asking countries to pay for membership, but it doesn't change the level of influence they have"