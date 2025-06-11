On Monday evening, many people in Austria are mourning the victims of the shooting rampage in Graz. Heinz-Peter Bader/AP/dpa

After a tragic rampage in Graz, school life is at a standstill. Young people are struggling with fear and bewilderment.

No time? blue News summarizes for you There is great consternation in Graz after a school shooting.

The crime has caused shock and fear among young people and teaching staff throughout the city, although many have no direct connection to the school in question.

Schools are responding with psychological support and are suspending regular lessons for the time being in order to create space to talk and process the traumatic events. Show more

The city of Graz is in shock after a former pupil went on a shooting rampage at a school in the west of the city. Ten people, including pupils and teachers, were killed and a dozen more injured. The perpetrator then committed suicide in the school toilet.

15-year-old Emilie attends a grammar school in the center of Graz, far away from the affected school in the west. She describes the dismay felt by many in the city: "To know that this can happen here, here in the relatively small city of Graz, really devastates us," she tells the Austrian daily newspaper Der Standard.

She had previously only known such scenes from America, "but the fact that it's now happening here too ... it's just terrible." She had been talking to friends in social media groups all day. "We're all still in total shock, even though we hardly know the school."

"Going to school feels wrong"

She simply couldn't believe that something like this was possible in Graz. "Going to school on Wednesday feels wrong," Emilie is quoted as saying. She and her classmates are now asking themselves: "What if this happens to us too? Anything can happen now." Normal school lessons are out of the question for the next few days.

Christina is also still in shock, as the "Standard" reports. The 17-year-old attends a grammar school in an eastern district of the city. "The older kids are almost more scared than we are," she tells Der Standard. "My grandpa called straight away and asked if I was OK anyway, even though I told him that our school was far away."

She wasn't at school on Tuesday, but heard everything on Instagram. "Someone posted that they had heard the shots during their A-levels at school and that a friend had undergone emergency surgery, as had his girlfriend," Christina is quoted as saying.