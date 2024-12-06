The woman is said to have disappeared in this sinkhole. Bild: Pennsylvania Police

A 64-year-old woman has gone missing in the US state of Pennsylvania. She is said to have fallen into a sinkhole that had only recently formed. Now she has apparently been found dead.

dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you A woman who fell into a sinkhole has apparently been found dead in the US state of Pennsylvania.

Investigators have presumably discovered the victim's body.

The 64-year-old had suddenly disappeared while looking for her cat. Show more

The woman who fell into a sinkhole in the US state of Pennsylvania has apparently been found dead. Investigators had presumably discovered the victim's body, coroner Sean Hribal announced on Friday. The 64-year-old woman was last seen on Monday (local time) near the sinkhole above a closed coal mine in Unity Township. Emergency personnel had been excavating there in search of the woman.

The woman was last seen on Monday evening (local time) near a restaurant about 800 meters from her home, looking for her cat Pepper. The family reported the 64-year-old missing at around one o'clock in the morning on Tuesday.

The search for the woman focused on a sinkhole that may have recently appeared in the village of Marguerite. According to police, the woman's car was discovered about six meters away from it. The woman's five-year-old granddaughter had been in the car and was unharmed.

