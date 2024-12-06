  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

64-year-old suddenly disappeared Apparently body of woman who fell into sinkhole discovered

dpa

6.12.2024 - 19:45

The woman is said to have disappeared in this sinkhole.
The woman is said to have disappeared in this sinkhole.
Bild: Pennsylvania Police

A 64-year-old woman has gone missing in the US state of Pennsylvania. She is said to have fallen into a sinkhole that had only recently formed. Now she has apparently been found dead.

06.12.2024, 19:45

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A woman who fell into a sinkhole has apparently been found dead in the US state of Pennsylvania.
  • Investigators have presumably discovered the victim's body.
  • The 64-year-old had suddenly disappeared while looking for her cat.
Show more

The woman who fell into a sinkhole in the US state of Pennsylvania has apparently been found dead. Investigators had presumably discovered the victim's body, coroner Sean Hribal announced on Friday. The 64-year-old woman was last seen on Monday (local time) near the sinkhole above a closed coal mine in Unity Township. Emergency personnel had been excavating there in search of the woman.

Evening search for her cat. Woman probably disappeared in sinkhole - no hope of rescue

Evening search for her catWoman probably disappeared in sinkhole - no hope of rescue

The woman was last seen on Monday evening (local time) near a restaurant about 800 meters from her home, looking for her cat Pepper. The family reported the 64-year-old missing at around one o'clock in the morning on Tuesday.

The search for the woman focused on a sinkhole that may have recently appeared in the village of Marguerite. According to police, the woman's car was discovered about six meters away from it. The woman's five-year-old granddaughter had been in the car and was unharmed.

dpa