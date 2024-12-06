The woman who fell into a sinkhole in the US state of Pennsylvania has apparently been found dead. Investigators had presumably discovered the victim's body, coroner Sean Hribal announced on Friday. The 64-year-old woman was last seen on Monday (local time) near the sinkhole above a closed coal mine in Unity Township. Emergency personnel had been excavating there in search of the woman.
The woman was last seen on Monday evening (local time) near a restaurant about 800 meters from her home, looking for her cat Pepper. The family reported the 64-year-old missing at around one o'clock in the morning on Tuesday.
The search for the woman focused on a sinkhole that may have recently appeared in the village of Marguerite. According to police, the woman's car was discovered about six meters away from it. The woman's five-year-old granddaughter had been in the car and was unharmed.