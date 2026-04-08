ARCHIVE - Oil tankers and cargo ships line up in the Strait of Hormuz, seen from Khor Fakkan. Photo: Altaf Qadri/AP/dpa Keystone

Several Arab states have welcomed the agreement between the USA and Iran on a ceasefire and the opening of the Strait of Hormuz, but are urging further diplomacy. It is now important to intensify efforts to find solutions that get to the root of the crisis, said the Foreign Ministry of the Gulf state of Oman.

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Egypt is also pressing for further negotiations. The suspension of US military operations is an important opportunity that should be used to create space for diplomacy and constructive dialog, said the Foreign Ministry in Cairo.

According to the state news agency INA, Iraq stated that the ceasefire was helping to reduce tensions in the region and that it supported all further efforts for dialog.

According to the United Arab Emirates, their country has emerged victorious from the conflict. Anwar Gargash, advisor to the President of the Emirates, wrote on X that the United Arab Emirates had triumphed in a war that had been avoided at all costs and had successfully defended the country.

The Gulf states have repeatedly come under fire from Iran in recent weeks. The Strait of Hormuz, an important strait for the global oil and gas trade, lies between Iran and Oman.