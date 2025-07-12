  1. Residential Customers
Sensation in Peru Archaeologists discover 3500-year-old trading city of Peñico

Fabienne Berner

12.7.2025

Remains of ceremonial temples, clay figurines of humans and animals and bead necklaces over 3,000 years old: The discovery of Peñico in Peru opens up new insights into the early cultures of the Andes.

12.07.2025, 08:57

12.07.2025, 08:59

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Archaeologists in Peru have explored a 3500-year-old city called Peñico, which probably served as a trading center between the coast, the Andes and the Amazon.
  • Drone footage shows a city center built on a hill with stone and mud buildings.
  • Researchers see Peñico as a direct continuation of the Caral civilization, which perished due to climate change.
In the Peruvian province of Barranca, the remains of a city dating back around 3500 years have been discovered. It was built on a slope at around 600 meters above sea level and is located near Caral, the oldest known city on the American continent.

Peñico was founded between 1800 and 1500 BC, around the same time as early advanced civilizations in Egypt, India and China.

The city probably served as a trading center. Particularly exciting: this place emerged after Caral was abandoned due to climate change.

