With a casual sentence in a podcast, Barack Obama triggers a wave of alien speculation. Now the former US president is clarifying what he really meant.

One short sentence was enough to trigger a new wave of UFO speculation on the internet. Former US President Barack Obama answered the question of whether aliens are real in a podcast with the words: "They are real." However, he immediately added that he had not seen any and that they were not being held in Area 51.

The statement spread rapidly on social networks and was interpreted by some users as supposed confirmation of extraterrestrial life. In view of the attention, Obama later spoke out himself and qualified his comment in an Instagram post.

During his presidency, he had not seen any evidence that extraterrestrials had made contact with humanity, the 64-year-old wrote. His answer in the podcast was given as part of a quick round of questions in which he wanted to keep up the pace. At the same time, he added a sober classification.

No aliens at Area 51

Statistically speaking, the universe is so large that extraterrestrial life seems quite probable. However, the enormous distances between solar systems make a visit to Earth extremely unlikely.

The repeatedly mentioned Area 51 military base in Nevada is also not a place where extraterrestrial beings are hidden. The strictly shielded facility actually exists, as the US foreign intelligence agency CIA officially confirmed in 2013.

However, there is no evidence of UFO crashes or secret encounters with aliens. Secret aircraft have been tested on the site in the past, including the U-2 reconnaissance aircraft in the 1950s and later the B-2 stealth bomber.