As part of the EU's "Atalanta" mission, the French navy captured eleven suspected pirates off the East African coast on May 3, 2009 (photo by the French Ministry of Defense). Photo: DB MoD France/dpa Keystone

Speedboats, warning shots and captured ships: incidents off the coast of Somalia are on the increase again. Experts disagree as to whether this means the return of piracy - but the threat is growing.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Attacks on merchant ships are increasing off the coast of Somalia; international agencies warn of an increased threat. A return of piracy is unclear.

The focus is on Puntland with individual hijacked ships such as the tanker "Honour 25" and armed incidents. Nevertheless, authorities speak of few cases.

Experts see a temporary increase rather than previous levels of piracy, but warn of insecurity due to weak control and criminal networks. Show more

Fast, small ships approaching merchant ships at high speed, in some cases shots are fired. The EU's Atalanta naval mission and the UK's Merchant Marine Operations Center (UKMTO) have been sending out alerts like this almost daily. In one case, an oil tanker was also attacked in this way.

The scenarios described from the Indian Ocean and the Gulf of Aden off the coast of Somalia sound familiar. Is there a threat of a return of piracy in the Horn of Africa, which caused terror in the Indian Ocean in the noughties and was the reason for the establishment of Atalanta with its patrols in the region?

British authority speaks of a significantly increased threat situation

The UKMTO has already spoken of a significant increase in the threat level in Somali waters. Authorities in the East African country, however, emphasize that it is too early to speak of a return of piracy.

Then as now, the Somali region of Puntland is the focal point. As recently as Thursday, there were armed clashes between Puntland security forces and armed militias that are said to have links to pirate groups. In the heyday of piracy, dozens of hijacked ships were moored off the Puntland port of Eyl, and some of them and their crews are still being held today. For example, the oil tanker "Honour 25" and its Pakistani crew.

Puntland's Deputy Minister for Maritime Transport and Ports, Mohamed Ali Ismail, told the German Press Agency: "Puntland is doing everything in cooperation with its partners in the field of maritime security to get the hijacked ships released unconditionally." At the same time, he assured: "There are currently not many piracy incidents here."

Lawless area in the north-east of Puntland

Canadian journalist and author Jay Bahadur, who is considered an expert on piracy, believes that north-east Puntland is a lawless zone for crime at sea, including arms smuggling. "However, I don't think this indicates a return to the piracy of old. Every few years there is an increase in attacks, this just seems to be the latest one."

The central government in Mogadishu has de facto no authority over the territory controlled by Puntland and parts of the Indian Ocean waters. This lack of control and the repeated power struggles between local political forces over the distribution of resources could give room to criminal activities, says security expert Yusuf Hassan from Mogadishu. "Whether the recent incidents represent a return of old piracy or not, the situation strikes me as very alarming and an increasingly complex threat to global and regional maritime security," he told dpa.

Many Somalis identify more with their clan than with their country. Osman Shire, who owns the oil on board the hijacked tanker "Honour 25", is also banking on this. He did not rely on the authorities, but spoke directly to the hijackers. "I asked them to release the oil tanker as we are related," he told dpa. "They agreed, but are still holding it without explanation. They have not asked for a ransom and are not even fishermen, but a criminal gang."

Fishermen wanted to defend themselves against overfishing by foreigners

The generation of pirates that hunted ships almost 20 years ago initially emerged from fishermen who said they wanted to defend themselves against the overfishing of their waters by foreign competitors. Later, however, all kinds of ships were attacked, from cargo ships to cruise liners.

Shire is now relying on the "Elders" of the clan, the group of older men who are highly respected in the community. They worked hard to secure the release of the tanker, which was on its way to the port of Mogadishu at the time of the hijacking.