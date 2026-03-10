Suspicion of "illegal activities" on the former ranch of the late multimillionaire Jeffrey Epstein. KEYSTONE

Years after the death of Jeffrey Epstein, his remote Zorro Ranch is once again at the center of the investigation. Authorities in New Mexico are looking for clues to further crimes - there are even reports of possible graves.

In the scandal surrounding sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, US investigators are now also searching the former ranch of the deceased multimillionaire in the state of New Mexico. According to the New Mexico Department of Justice, the operation, which began on Monday (local time), is part of a criminal investigation launched in February on suspicion of "illegal activities" at the so-called Zorro Ranch.

While no further information was officially provided, US media reported that local authorities requested an unredacted version of an email from Epstein's 2019 files from the US Department of Justice in February. The email claims that Epstein had the bodies of two young foreign girls buried "in the hills" near the Zorro Ranch.

This allegation is unconfirmed, but it is also unclear to what extent it was investigated by law enforcement prior to the recent renewed interest in Epstein, CNN reports.

One of the state's deputies, Andrea Romero of Santa Fe, told the BBC: "We've learned that there may have been reports to the FBI in 2019 or before about buried bodies and human trafficking."

New Mexico Congresswoman Melanie Stansbury said investigators were leaving "no stone unturned" in the search. The Epstein victims had "waited far too long for justice" and New Mexico was taking a pioneering role in the investigation, she wrote in the online service X.

In New Mexico, we know that. That’s why we passed a BIPARTISAN truth commission to investigate Zorro Ranch—especially after the feds asked NM to drop its case in 2019. We will pursue justice at every turn! pic.twitter.com/rd1BtOQA9j — Rep. Melanie Stansbury (@Rep_Stansbury) March 2, 2026

According to findings by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the US Department of Justice, Epstein allegedly abused more than a thousand minors and young women. In some cases, he is said to have placed the victims with celebrities. The US Department of Justice published millions of new documents on the case at the end of January - in which Epstein's Zorro Ranch near Santa Fe is mentioned thousands of times.

The ranch had not previously been subject to as stringent police scrutiny as Epstein's other properties in New York, South Florida and the Caribbean, writes CNN. However, following the release of numerous federal government files on Epstein, New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez ordered the reopening of the state's criminal investigation into the property. According to Torrez, these had been closed in 2019 at the request of the federal prosecutor's office.

Victims report abuse at the Zorro Ranch

The multimillionaire Epstein was convicted in 2008 for inciting a minor to engage in prostitution. After a controversial deal with the public prosecutor's office, he only served just under 13 months in prison. In July 2019, Epstein was arrested again and accused by a federal court of having abused many more victims. On August 10, 2019, he was found dead in his New York prison cell; according to official reports, he took his own life.

After Epstein's death, a woman testified that Epstein had raped her at the ranch when she was 15 years old. Another woman testified that Epstein's accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, who was imprisoned for sex trafficking, had touched her breasts at the ranch when she was still a minor.

