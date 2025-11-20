Is it true that politics in Washington is dominated by a coterie of powerful people who cover up their crimes? The answer from Republican Nancy Mace is surprising.

Philipp Dahm

The Epstein case also moves the right-wing channel "Newsmax": Presenter Rob Finnerty has a very specific question for Republican MP Nancy Mace in this regard: Do the powerful cover up for each other so that nobody finds out about their crimes?

"I'm not one of the powerful," replies the 47-year-old, "I'm not one of the elite. I'm a desert island. I don't get invited to parties, I don't have any friends. I have a dog. So it's not something I would know about."

But Mace doesn't want to rule anything out either: "Nothing surprises me anymore. With the kind of corruption I see at all levels of government, federal, state and local, I wouldn't be surprised if there were people out there protecting each other because they're powerful."