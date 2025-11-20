  1. Residential Customers
Epstein case Are the powerful covering up their crimes? The answer from these MPs is surprising

Philipp Dahm

20.11.2025

Is it true that politics in Washington is dominated by a coterie of powerful people who cover up their crimes? The answer from Republican Nancy Mace is surprising.

20.11.2025, 17:55

The Epstein case also moves the right-wing channel "Newsmax": Presenter Rob Finnerty has a very specific question for Republican MP Nancy Mace in this regard: Do the powerful cover up for each other so that nobody finds out about their crimes?

"I'm not one of the powerful," replies the 47-year-old, "I'm not one of the elite. I'm a desert island. I don't get invited to parties, I don't have any friends. I have a dog. So it's not something I would know about."

But Mace doesn't want to rule anything out either: "Nothing surprises me anymore. With the kind of corruption I see at all levels of government, federal, state and local, I wouldn't be surprised if there were people out there protecting each other because they're powerful."