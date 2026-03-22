Are the USA and Israel still fighting the same battle? - Gallery Demonstrating unity in the past: Trump and Netanyahu. (archive picture) Image: dpa Trump sees the war aims as soon fulfilled. (archive picture) Image: dpa Netanyahu denies that Israel dragged the USA into the war. (archive image) Image: dpa Are the USA and Israel still fighting the same battle? - Gallery Demonstrating unity in the past: Trump and Netanyahu. (archive picture) Image: dpa Trump sees the war aims as soon fulfilled. (archive picture) Image: dpa Netanyahu denies that Israel dragged the USA into the war. (archive image) Image: dpa

Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu have gone to war against Iran together. But what the governments communicate is sometimes very different.

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"I am proud to be the best friend Israel has ever had." This statement by US President Donald Trump in the fall of 2025 was preceded and followed by two wars fought alongside Israel. In the summer, the armed forces of both countries bombed Iranian nuclear facilities. Just over three weeks ago, they then went to war again against the authoritarian Islamic Republic.

Although Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasize that there is no paper between them, there are indications of differing priorities in the war. Speculation about rifts in the relationship between the allies is fueled by fickle and not always synchronous communication - even though Trump recently affirmed: "Our relationship is very good."

When will the war end? Trump: when I feel it

The statements made by the brothers in arms are often contradictory or do not match the actual events of the war. On Friday, for example, Trump spoke of scaling back US attacks as the war aims were about to be achieved - while, according to US media reports, thousands more soldiers were being sent to the region. When asked whether Israel would be prepared to end the war if the US was, Trump answered: "I think so, yes."

The next day, however, the Israeli Chief of Staff had a completely different opinion. Three weeks of war may have weakened the Iranian power structure, but they are only "halfway there", says military chief Ejal Zamir. The war will also continue during the Jewish festival of Passover. This begins on the evening of April 1 and lasts for a week.

On Saturday, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz even announced a further intensification of the attacks by Israel and the USA in Iran. "We will not stop until all war aims have been achieved," he affirmed. Netanyahu's statements on this are nuanced in different ways. In Hebrew, he said on Thursday evening that the war would continue "as long as it is necessary". In English, he announced that the war "will end much sooner than people think".

Trump caused a shake of the head with a statement on Fox News Radio. When asked when the war would end, he replied: "When I feel it in my bones" - which means: "When I feel it deep inside me".

At the beginning of the bombing campaign, the government in Washington had held out the prospect of the war lasting four to six weeks. But while President Trump says that Iran - despite its ongoing attacks - has been virtually eliminated militarily, Israel's military still sees an extensive list of targets in Iran.

It stands to reason that the US president is more focused on the economic consequences of the oil crisis than the Israelis ahead of the important mid-term elections in November. It is fitting that Trump recently threatened Iran with the destruction of its energy facilities if the country does not fully open the Strait of Hormuz, which is important for the oil trade, within 48 hours, despite the war aims supposedly almost being achieved. The rising cost of living for his electorate is certainly a bigger problem for him than it is for Netanyahu. And the Gulf states attacked by Iran are important allies of the USA.

Trump blows the whistle on Israel

A post by Trump on Truth Social days ago also raised eyebrows: "THERE WILL BE NO MORE ATTACKS BY ISRAEL" on an important gas field in Iran. The United States had no knowledge of the attack. It was the first time that the Republican had rebuked his ally in the war so harshly in public. Critics had previously accused the US President of practically being pulled through the nose ring by Netanyahu's government and of having been involved in Israel's attack plans.

As is so often the case with Trump, the question arises as to how much can be read into a single post by the president. Following his post, Israel's government was at any rate keen to emphasize that they were still pulling in the same direction. Netanyahu assured: "Israel acted alone against the gas production facility."

However, the newspaper "Israel Hajom" reported, citing American and Israeli officials, that the Israeli attack on the gas field was indeed coordinated. US media reports also suggest this.

First the government was toppled, then it wasn't

Right from the start of the fighting, the US government took a wrong turn on the question of why it was waging war in the first place. First, Trump used the motif of "regime change" by calling on the Iranians to take the country's leadership into their own hands, i.e. to overthrow the authoritarian government. He then focused on the military aspect of wanting to destroy Iran's arsenal of weapons and not allowing the country to acquire nuclear weapons. After all, Iran was trying to destroy Israel. And: they also want to defend the American people.

The US magazine "The Atlantic" commented that Trump had chosen from the various justifications "as if he were selecting hors d'oeuvres from a buffet at one of his golf resorts".

There is also the question of the extent to which the war aims of both countries coincide exactly. This is also due to the division of labor between the war partners. US intelligence chief Tulsi Gabbard said that while the Israeli government is concentrating on eliminating the Iranian leadership, Trump is focusing on eliminating ballistic missile production capacities and the Iranian navy, which poses a threat to the security of the Strait of Hormuz.

The newspaper "Israel Hajom" concludes: "The war aims of Israel and the USA are largely identical." The efforts are just not the same in all areas. For example, Trump does not regard the overthrow of the leadership in Tehran as a primary goal. "He would be prepared to settle for a change of leadership, even if they are Ayatollahs," the paper writes. Rather, Trump's main focus is on thwarting Iran's efforts to bring about a global energy crisis.

Trump himself put it this way: "We want more or less the same thing."

Did Israel push the USA into war?

Critics of Trump and Netanyahu were vindicated by the resignation of the head of the National Counterterrorism Center in the USA, Joseph Kent. He emphasized that Iran had not posed an immediate threat to the USA. It was obvious that the United States had started the war under pressure from the Israelis.

The Americans were not the only ones to reject the claim that Israel had dragged the USA into the war. Netanyahu himself described these claims as a "hoax" and "ridiculous". "America is not fighting for Israel," he said. "America is fighting with Israel for a common goal: to protect our future, to defend civilization against these barbarians."