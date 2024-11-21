A farmer in Argentina has been given a three-year suspended sentence after killing over 100 penguin chicks. (archive picture) sda

An Argentinian farmer has been sentenced to three years in prison after killing over 100 penguin chicks. However, he does not have to serve the sentence.

An Argentinian farmer was sentenced to three years in prison for the killing of over 100 penguin chicks, as reported by Stern magazine. The environmental organization Greenpeace, which brought the case to court, praised the verdict as a significant step forward for environmental protection.

Nevertheless, it is unlikely that the farmer will actually have to go to prison, as Argentinian law provides for alternative measures to imprisonment for first convictions and sentences of up to three years.

The public prosecutor's office had originally demanded a four-year prison sentence. The farmer, a sheep farmer from the province of Chubut, was found guilty of destroying numerous penguin nests and killing the chicks inside in 2021. These incidents occurred during clearing work near the Punta Tumbo nature reserve, which is home to an important colony of Magellanic penguins.

Farmer blames the state

The farmer defended his actions by arguing that he had to clear the land because the state had failed to provide access to his property or a clear boundary to the nature reserve. However, the court was not convinced by this argument.

The Magellanic penguin, which is not classified as endangered on the World Conservation Union (IUCN) Red List, is not threatened with extinction, but its population is declining. This underlines the importance of protecting their habitats, especially in areas such as Punta Tumbo.

