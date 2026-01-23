Of course, Vladimir Putin will wait until after the parliamentary elections in September, but after that it could become a reality: The media, politicians, and generals have been speculating for weeks about a Russian mobilization. That would be poorly received—but there apparently are also good reasons for it.

Compulsory Military Service Arguments Against an Imminent Mobilization in Russia—and Arguments in Favor of It

Here's what you should know before the solar eclipse

Here's what it's all about Various sources speculate that Vladimir Putin will order a partial mobilization after the parliamentary elections in September because Ukraine is short on soldiers.

Apparently, Russian losses exceed the number of newly recruited soldiers—even though Moscow pays its mercenaries a lot of money.

Insufficient equipment, the risk of flight, and economic consequences: While there are compelling reasons against mobilization, Western security experts warn of a scenario that would justify it. Summary created with

Why all this talk about mobilization?

In late July, Volodymyr Zelenskyy set the ball rolling in the public eye: “[Russian President Vladimir] Putin is not willing to end the war,” the Ukrainian president said in an interview with the British broadcaster Sky News.

“According to our intelligence reports, he is preparing for a mobilization. He plans to do this after his Duma election on September 21,” the 48-year-old continues. “That will be a major problem, because he will try to mobilize between 300,000 and 500,000 people. It won’t be particularly difficult for him to mobilize that many people.”

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Is Kyiv the only source for this theory?

No. As early as June, the Russian opposition website “Meduza” reports on a renewed mobilization. The reason: “Fewer and fewer people in Russia are willing to perform military service. [...] Sources from several Russian regions complained to journalists about difficulties in recruiting conscripts.”

Discussions about mobilization are therefore taking place within the president’s inner circle. This is also claimed by the popular Telegram channel Important Stories, run by Russians in exile: “A source who oversees the recruitment process at a Russian state-owned corporation says that preparations ‘for something that would never be called mobilization’ have been underway ‘for several months.’”

How is Moscow responding to the rumors?

Vladimir Putin’s lapdog Dmitry Medvedev denies that the Kremlin intends to force people into the army: “The enemy’s attempts to spread nonsense about alleged preparations for mobilization are nothing more than a provocation,” as quoted by “Meduza” quotes the former president. “They are part of the propaganda campaign leading up to the elections. Of course, they are trying to destabilize the situation.”

“Everyone is saying ‘mobilization, mobilization,’” complains the Center for European Policy Analysis (CEPA), Russian TV host Vladimir Solovyov also lamented this in late July on his TV show “Full Contact.” Putin’s propagandist demands that military bloggers who write about this be prosecuted “for spreading panic.” He sees no reason for such action.

CEPA reports that Colonel General and State Duma Deputy Andrei Kartapolov also wants to reassure his fellow citizens. “I don’t believe these rumors,” the veteran says regarding the possible mobilization, for which there is “no need.” The problem: Kartapolov made similar remarks in 2022—and the first mobilization took place the very next day.

Is Moscow losing more than it is recruiting?

"Since February 2022, the Russian military has suffered 1.4 million casualties on the battlefield, including up to 450,000 deaths," wrote the Washington-based think tank Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) on July 1. The term “casualties” here refers collectively to combatants who were killed, wounded, or captured.

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It goes on to say: “Russia’s monthly casualty rate in 2026—exceeding 30,000 per month—likely exceeded its recruitment rate of about 27,000 new recruits per month.” While the ratio of losses had long stood at 2:1 or 3:1 in Ukraine’s favor, it swelled to “nearly 8:1” in the first half of the year.

Another 1,210 Russian casualties in just 24 hours. Every invading soldier taken out is one less threat to Ukrainian families and cities. Ukraine continues to pay a terrible price for its freedom, but Russia's aggression comes at an enormous cost. Glory to Ukraine! 🇺🇦



[image or embed] — Lewi Whalberg (@anno1540.bsky.social) 7. August 2026 um 09:15

This is consistent with the fact that Kyiv reports that July was the month with the highest casualties for the enemy this year: 42,860 Russians are said to have been killed, wounded, or captured. The figure for June is reported as 39,290. In May, the number is said to have been 33,760, and in April, 32,980.

How much do mercenaries earn?

According to American security expert Ryan McBeth, Russian recruits who enlist are offered a bonus of 400,000 rubles, which is equivalent to a good 4,000 francs. By way of comparison: The average annual salary is just over 1.2 million rubles, or just over 12,000 Swiss francs.

On top of that, there’s a regional bonus: According to McBeth, in Moscow this amounts to 1.9 million rubles, or 19,200 Swiss francs. In St. Petersburg, the bonus is reportedly as high as 4.1 million rubles, or 41,450 Swiss francs. In Khanty-Mansiysk in Siberia, it’s reportedly 18.5 million rubles, or 187,000 Swiss francs. That’s why so many people from this region are on the front lines.

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According to McBeth, a soldier’s monthly salary ranges from 204,000 to 220,000 rubles, or about 2,060 to 2,220 francs. Additional bonuses are also paid: 8,000 rubles—or 80 Swiss francs—are paid per day for offensive operations. For every kilometer advanced, soldiers earn 50,000 rubles, or 505 Swiss francs.

Furthermore, the unit would be rewarded for enemies eliminated, provided this can be substantiated: 100,000 rubles or 1,010 francs are on offer if an enemy tank is destroyed. If a HIMARS artillery system or an aircraft is hit, the reward is reportedly three times that amount. To Moscow, a Western tank is worth 500,000 rubles—and one million rubles, or 10,100 Swiss francs, are allegedly paid for a captured Western tank.

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But that’s not all: Additional funds are to be paid out in the event of illness or death. 3 million rubles—or just over 30,000 Swiss francs—would be paid in the event of a serious injury. If the soldier does not return, 5.5 million rubles—or 55,000 Swiss francs—would be paid to the surviving dependents. In addition, there would be further special payments from the regions.

There are additional incentives: Debts of up to 100,000 francs can be forgiven if you enlist. Upon returning from the war, companies are required to rehire those affected. In addition, foreigners can obtain citizenship through military service.

Arguments Against Mobilization

Quite a lot. When Putin announced a partial mobilization in September 2022—reportedly involving 300,000 soldiers at the time—it was met with a negative reaction not only from the public but also from the business community. The conscripts are missing from the workforce—and Russia is already facing a labor shortage.

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Precisely because a mobilization is so unpopular, no such measures are expected before the parliamentary elections. They will take place from September 18 to 20. If the Kremlin were to announce a draft after that, many of those affected would likely try to flee: In 2022 is estimated that 500,000 to 800,000 Russians will have left the country.

Another hurdle: The new soldiers need to be equipped. And ultimately, the question remains: What good will the additional troops actually do? As the Atlantic Council points out: “The war between Russia and Ukraine is the most technologically advanced military conflict in history, with drones and robots increasingly dominating the battlefield,” writes the U.S. think tank.

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It is not enough to keep feeding the meat grinder: “While a mass mobilization will certainly result in more deaths and devastation, it is unlikely to determine the outcome of the war.”

Last but not least, the Kremlin must ask itself what kind of soldiers it is bringing on board: Those who have not yet succumbed to the Ministry of Defense’s enticements will have little connection to military service. At best, these people could become deserters—and at worst, they could drag down morale among the troops or even turn against their own comrades.

Arguments in favor of mobilization

Moscow wants to prevent soldiers from leaving the country: In March, apparently border controls were tightened. Men who are subject to conscription and skip their physical examinations are also automatically barred from leaving the country, according to "Moscow Times" reports. Neighboring Belarus is also now subject to this border regime, adds “Kyiv Independent” .

It looks as though the Kremlin is already preparing to close the borders in the event of a mobilization. However, there would be an outcry among the people if their sons were sent to the front “merely” because of the increasingly unpopular war in Ukraine. The Kremlin would need greater justification—such as a threat to Russia from NATO.

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte said that the United States and its European allies agree that Russia is a long-term threat."We all agree in NATO that Russia is the long-term threat to NATO territory, to the whole of the Euro-Atlantic territory," Rutte told reporters.



[image or embed] — Anton Gerashchenko (@antongerashchenko.bsky.social) 25. April 2025 um 12:09

An incident could potentially be fabricated starting in October to justify the mobilization of new segments of the population. In June, German Lieutenant General Christian Freuding warned of such a scenario in an interview with “Politico”. Now, according to the "Wall Street Journal", U.S. intelligence also believes that such a scenario could become a reality.

According to this, the range of possible Russian provocations extends from cyberattacks on NATO countries to small groups of foreign units crossing the border. The Lithuanian defense minister echoes this sentiment: “We have information that Russia is considering unconventional [physical] attacks against critical infrastructure in the Baltic states,” says Robert Kaunas.

Lithuania warns that Russia may be planning a false flag attack in the Baltics.Defence Minister Robertas Kaunas says Russia could use captured Ukrainian drones to stage an attack, aiming to shift attention away from Ukraine and undermine support for Kyiv among NATO countries.



[image or embed] — Vatnik Soup (@vatniksoup.bsky.social) 8. August 2026 um 01:19

He continued: “It is likely that Russia could use drones manufactured in Ukraine for this purpose.” Such a deception, known as a false-flag operation, is not intended to trigger a war, but rather to provoke tensions with NATO that could justify another mobilization by Putin.

Another point: A Russian mobilization following the elections would not happen overnight, but would likely proceed gradually. As a result, problems with equipment would not be as significant, any protests over the draft would be spread out over time, and the military police could adapt to the situation.