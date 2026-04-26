Following the evacuation of US President Donald Trump at an evening event in Washington, a gunman has been arrested. Trump announced this on his Truth Social platform after the incident at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, and the Secret Service also confirmed the arrest.
Vice President JD Vance and several other cabinet members were also present at the event.
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump were evacuated out of the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner minutes after it began, as attendees took cover on the floor. USA TODAY reporters inside the ballroom at the Washington Hilton hotel say they heard loud… pic.twitter.com/wsaAi22p3K
According to Trump, no members of the government were injured. However, an officer of the security forces was shot, as Trump announced at a press conference in the White House. The Secret Service employee had been hit at close range by a very powerful weapon, but his bulletproof vest had saved him. "I just spoke to the officer, and he's fine." The Secret Service is responsible for protecting US presidents, among other things.
Reporter reports several shots fired
According to a CNN reporter, a gunman fired several shots before being overpowered by security forces. A photo showed armed forces surrounding a person lying on the ground. There was initially no official information on whether anyone was injured. His bodyguards reacted fantastically, Trump wrote on Truth Social. According to the Secret Service, the incident occurred outside the security gate to the event at a hotel in the capital.
The event was interrupted after the incident. Several heavily armed security officers stormed the room and guests barricaded themselves under the tables. The President, First Lady Melania and other members of the government were evacuated from the stage within seconds.
Trump attends gala dinner for the first time as president
The organizers had initially announced their intention to continue the program. A short time later, however, it was announced that the gala dinner would end.
Trump initially called for the event to continue. A little later, however, he announced that he had to leave the premises due to security precautions.
The Journalists Association of Correspondents Accredited to the White House has been organizing the traditional gala evening for more than 100 years. The president is usually the star guest - only Trump, who likes to refer to the media as "enemies of the people", has never attended as president in either his first or second term. His appearance on Saturday evening (local time) was a first.