Remote-controlled drones are currently playing an important role in Ukraine. (archive picture) Efrem Lukatsky/AP/dpa

The Swiss Armed Forces want to better protect their troops and infrastructure from enemy mini-drones. Following successful field tests, armasuisse has been commissioned to procure modern defense systems.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The armed forces are procuring mobile defense systems against micro and mini drones, which can also be used by civilian authorities.

This is due to increased sightings of drones and experience gained from a field test in the summer.

At the same time, armasuisse concluded framework agreements worth CHF 108 million for the purchase of commercially available mini-drones. Show more

The army is upgrading its protection against drones. According to its own information, it has commissioned the Federal Armaments Office armasuisse to procure defense systems against micro and mini drones. In future, these will protect troops, vehicles and military infrastructure from reconnaissance and attack drones.

Soldiers tested the operation of such a system under real conditions back in summer 2025. Based on the results and due to increased drone sightings, the army now wants to push ahead with procurement as a priority. The defence systems are designed to be partially mobile so that they can also be deployed in subsidiary operations for the benefit of civilian authorities - for example at major security-related events.

In addition to defense, the armed forces are also investing in the use of drone technology. Armasuisse has concluded framework agreements worth around CHF 108 million with three providers. This will enable the armed forces and other federal agencies to flexibly procure commercially available mini drones, including accessories and services. The short product cycles and rapid technological development make such contracts necessary in order to always have access to the latest systems.

Drones always cause a stir

Mini drones have long been more than just experimental technology for the army: they are used for reconnaissance, surveillance and intelligence gathering, help with reconnaissance of operational areas and are also used in training. The first systems were already introduced in 2019. Further units are now to be gradually equipped with the latest technology.

Procurement is being carried out as part of various army dispatches that have already been approved by Parliament.

Drones are currently causing a stir in Europe time and again. The most recent incident occurred at Munich Airport. A drone sighting there brought operations to a standstill, stranding around 3,000 passengers.

In Belgium, 15 drones were also spotted over the Elsenborn military base on Friday night. They then flew into German airspace. The Ministry of Defense launched an investigation.