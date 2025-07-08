Heavily armed agents in armored vehicles at MacArthur Park. KEYSTONE

US federal authorities have entered a park in Los Angeles with armored vehicles and assault rifles - while children were attending a summer camp. Mayor Bass speaks of an "attack on civil society".

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Around 100 federal agents stormed MacArthur Park in Los Angeles on Monday.

Children had to be evacuated from the camp and operations were shut down.

Politicians in California criticize the action as a tactic of intimidation. Show more

A massive police operation by the US immigration service ICE is causing outrage in California. On Monday, around 100 armed officers - including federal border guards - moved into MacArthur Park in the Westlake district of Los Angeles. At the time, several children were taking part in a summer holiday program there.

According to Mayor Karen Bass, the children had to be rushed into a building. She herself was on her way to city hall when she heard about the operation - and immediately turned back. "What I saw was a city under siege," she told the media afterwards. The operation was "absolutely scandalous".

Heavily armed agents secure the park. KEYSTONE

California Governor Gavin Newsom and Senator Alex Padilla also strongly condemned the action. "Military equipment and armored vehicles have no place on playgrounds," Padilla wrote on X.

ICE commander: "Better get used to it"

According to local broadcasters, the operation was led by Gregory Bovino, chief of Border Patrol Sector El Centro. When asked, he told Fox News, "I don't work for Karen Bass. You better get used to us - this is about to become the new normal."

NEW: Federal agents rolled into MacArthur Park in LA in an unmarked armored vehicle.



My source tells me Mayor Bass showed up with LAPD—and the so-called “agents” got the hell out.



Shady AF! pic.twitter.com/07CuBIUKjx — Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline) July 7, 2025

The authorities are invoking federal powers as part of President Donald Trump's announced mass deportation offensive. As recently as June, Trump deployed 4,000 National Guardsmen and 700 Marines to states such as California to "suppress resistance to federal operations", as it was officially called.

Political reaction - and fear among children

The mayor said she had spoken to an eight-year-old at the scene who spontaneously told her he was afraid of ICE officers. Social services in the neighborhood also had to shut down, as local station Fox 11 reported.

What happened in MacArthur Park is outrageous and un-American.



These raids must end. pic.twitter.com/VkoLOwDgGA — Mayor Karen Bass (@MayorOfLA) July 7, 2025

"20 minutes earlier, kids were still playing on the soccer field," Bass later wrote on X. "Then the military arrived." For her, the operation was a clear case of political intimidation - and an abuse of security forces.