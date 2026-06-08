According to initial projections, the pro-Western head of government Nikol Pashinyan has won the parliamentary elections in the South Caucasus republic of Armenia.

According to the Central Election Commission, 57 percent of Armenians voted for Pashinyan's Civil Agreement party after 110 of the approximately 2,000 polling stations had been counted. The strongest opposition force was the pro-Russian Strong Armenia party of billionaire Zamvel Karapetyan with 21 percent.

Ex-president Robert Kocharyan and his Armenia party came third with just over eight percent of the vote. Kocharyan is said to have excellent relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin. With the Prosperous Armenia party, a third pro-Russian force with around five percent of the vote would also currently enter parliament. However, as things stand, this is not enough for a majority of forces loyal to Moscow.

Higher voter turnout than in the last election

At 59%, voter turnout was significantly higher than in the previous parliamentary election in 2021, when it was only 49%.

The high level of voter activity is also due to the importance of the ballot, which was seen as a directional election by both the government and the opposition. Under Pashinyan, who has been in power since 2018, Armenia is moving closer to the West and striving to join the EU. This is happening at the expense of relations with its long-standing ally Russia.

Loss of Nagorno-Karabakh as a crisis and turning point

Pashinyan has already had to endure a number of crises in recent years. The long conflict with arch-enemy Azerbaijan has been particularly troublesome for Armenia. In two short but bloody conflicts between 2020 and 2023, Azerbaijan conquered Nagorno-Karabakh, which was inhabited by a majority of ethnic Armenians at the time.

100,000 Armenians had to flee from the region to the heartland. In the Armenian capital Yerevan, people took to the streets - including against Pashinyan, whom they accused of incompetence. To this day, there is great anger in parts of the population against the head of government, who was unable to defend Nagorno-Karabakh against its oil-rich and heavily armed neighbor.

But at the same time, the loss of the territory also shook the faith of many people in the country in Russia as a traditional protecting power. The Russian leadership, which was at war in Ukraine at the time, did not help the Armenians and remained passive in the conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh.

Pashinyan: traitor or peacemaker?

This is another reason why Pashinyan has only strengthened his western course in recent years. Wedged between Azerbaijan and its great ally Turkey, Armenia is dependent on a compromise with its stronger neighbors. In order to secure a stable peace with Azerbaijan, Pashinyan relied on Europeans and the USA as mediators.

While the opposition accused him of treason for his defeat in the war and subsequent negotiations, the head of government emphasized the importance of peace in the region. In fact, many Armenians have recently credited Pashinyan with helping to establish peace and security. "There is no more constant shooting at the border, that's good," said Lilith, a tour guide from Yerevan, who identifies herself as a supporter of Pashinyan. She explained that she had voted for Pashinyan because of this and because she did not want the corrupt old elite, which had allied itself with Moscow, to return.

"The mood in the country has changed," says Jacob Wöllenstein, the political director of the Konrad Adenauer Foundation in the South Caucasus. "Even if many people don't like Pashinyan, there is no alternative."

Pressure from Russia goes down badly in Armenia

The Kremlin itself is not entirely innocent of the defeat of the pro-Russian forces in the ex-Soviet republic. In recent months, Moscow has deliberately exacerbated tensions: the Russian government has imposed import bans on Armenian products and threatened to terminate a favorable gas supply contract. Kremlin leader Putin even declared that the conflict with Ukraine had also started because of its rapprochement with the EU.

In view of the war in Ukraine, which has been going on for more than four years, many Armenians took this as a threat. And so many people who had stayed at home last time went to vote.

Fierce election campaign

The election campaign was highly polarized, marked by scandals and - sometimes deliberately false - accusations. While Pashinyan was accused of planning to resettle hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis in the country, the government accused Russia and its allied opposition of vote-buying.

According to a government representative, Armenians living in Russia were sent to their home country specifically to vote for pro-Russian parties in return for payment. The authorities have opened several criminal proceedings and arrests were made even on election day. However, the government has not presented any solid evidence for the accusation.

Pashinyan now probably has a mandate for another five years. However, he will have to solve the existing problems with Russia. The dream of joining the EU is still a long way off, and Armenia will continue to be heavily dependent on Russia for its everyday economy for the time being.