Images on social networks show fires after the explosions. Screenshot X

Several explosions took place in the Venezuelan capital Caracas early on Saturday morning. The USA is said to have ordered an attack.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Venezuela, there were several explosions in the capital Caracas during the night.

The incidents occurred against a backdrop of heightened tensions with the USA after President Trump threatened military strikes against Venezuela and extended sanctions.

A specific US attack has not yet been confirmed, but reports suggest one. Show more

9.58 am US Senate knew nothing of attack According to a CNN report, Trump ordered the attacks without consulting the Senate Defense Committee. Several representatives expressed surprise when they were contacted by CNN. There had been no consultation whatsoever.

9:49 a.m. Eyewitness: "My heart was pounding and my legs were shaking" Journalist Vanessa Silva, who lives in Caracas, saw the explosion from her window. She told the BBC that the bang was enormous and "stronger than thunder", causing her house to vibrate. As Caracas is located in a valley, the bang reverberated throughout the city. "My heart was pounding and my legs were shaking," says Silva. Now the city is quiet. However, people are still desperately sending messages to each other to find out if family and friends are okay.

9.45 a.m. Trump in Mar-a-Lago - whereabouts of Maduro unclear According to the New York Times, US President Donald Trump is currently at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. He has held meetings there with his most important national security advisors. The current whereabouts of Venezuela's President Nicolás Maduro are unclear, according to the NYT. However, at least some people from Maduro's inner circle are safe, according to people who have spoken to them.

9.36 am US authorities confirm attack A Pentagon employee has officially confirmed the attack by US troops on Venezuela. "We are currently conducting a series of tactical strikes," the official said, according to the Reuters news agency. No further details were initially released.

9.34 a.m. "Gateway to Venezuela" in flames The port of La Guaira is also affected by the attack. Videos show Venezuela's most important seaport in flames. La Guaira is considered the "Gateway of Venezuela" and is located just 20 kilometers north of the capital Caracas.

9.23 a.m. Media reports: Defense minister's house bombed According to numerous local media reports, the house of Venezuela's Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino López has also been bombed. López is currently "unreachable", it is unclear where he is and whether he was in the house at the time of the attack. The reports have not yet been officially confirmed.

9.14 am Video shows attack on military complex According to eyewitnesses, the USA attacked numerous military facilities in Caracas. The Fuerte Tiuna complex is currently being targeted by US troops. A video is said to show a US helicopter firing on the complex. BREAKING:



U.S. helicopters are POUNDING the Venezuelan military complex Fuerte Tiuna in Caracas

9.10 a.m. Venezuela declares a state of emergency Following reports of explosions in the capital Caracas, the Venezuelan government has accused the United States of military aggression against civilian and military targets. This constitutes a violation of the UN Charter, according to a statement from the Venezuelan government. Venezuela has declared a state of emergency.

According to the US broadcaster CBS, it is indeed a US attack. "President Trump has ordered attacks on targets in Venezuela, including military installations, according to US officials, after the government stepped up its campaign against President Nicolás Maduro's regime early Saturday morning," writes journalist Jennifer Jacobs, CBS White House correspondent, on X.

8:41 a.m. Colombia's president speaks of attack Following reports of explosions in the Venezuelan capital Caracas, the president of neighboring Colombia has spoken of an attack on Venezuela. "Right now Caracas is being bombed. Alert to all: Venezuela has been attacked. They are firing missiles at it," wrote head of state Gustavo Petro on Platform X. "The Organization of American States and the United Nations should meet immediately," he demanded.

A video from the VPItv channel showed several helicopters flying over the city at night. It initially remained unclear what triggered the explosions. The Venezuelan government did not initially comment on the incidents.

According to media reports, a series of explosions have occurred in the Venezuelan capital Caracas. Images published by the television station NTN24 showed explosions and clouds of smoke. Several of them are said to have occurred in the La Carlota area, where a Venezuelan air force base is located. A video from the VPItv channel showed several helicopters flying over the city at night. It initially remained unclear what caused the explosions. The Venezuelan government did not initially comment on the incidents.

WATCH: U.S. airstrikes targeting a port in Caracas, Venezuela.

The question was raised as to whether it could have been an attack by the US military. The conflict between the USA and Venezuela had recently escalated further and further. The US armed forces have gathered numerous warships, fighter jets and soldiers off the coast of Venezuela.

According to the US broadcaster CBS, this is indeed a US attack. "President Trump has ordered attacks on targets in Venezuela, including military installations, according to US officials, after the government stepped up its campaign against President Nicolás Maduro's regime early Saturday morning," writes journalist Jennifer Jacobs, CBS White House correspondent, on X.

President Trump ordered strikes on sites inside Venezuela including military facilities, U.S. officials said, as the administration early Saturday ratcheted up its campaign against the regime of President Nicolás Maduro.

The US military recently sank a number of alleged drug boats and the Coast Guard confiscated sanctioned oil tankers. US President Donald Trump also confirmed an attack on a port area in the South American country.

Explosions, smoke rising after suspected U.S. airstrikes in Venezuela's capital. No word yet from the U.S. government

Colombia's president: "They are bombing with missiles"

Meanwhile, Colombian President Petro spoke of an attack: "Caracas is being bombed. Alert the world: Venezuela has been attacked. They are bombing with missiles. The OAS and the UN must meet immediately," he writes on X. The OAS is the Organization of American States, to which all 35 states of the (South and North) American continent belong.

Videos circulating on social networks show rockets hitting Higuerote Airport, around 87 kilometers east of Caracas. However, the footage has not yet been verified.

WATCH: Large explosions at Higuerote Airport, about 87 km (54 mi) east of Caracas

Venezuela's authoritarian President Nicolás Maduro accuses the White House of trying to force a change of power in Caracas. In October, Trump publicly confirmed that he had authorized covert operations by the CIA foreign intelligence service in Venezuela. The US president also declared that Maduro's days as head of state were numbered.