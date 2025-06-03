  1. Residential Customers
Climate activist instead of Terminator Arnold Schwarzenegger surprises with announcement on Vienna public transport

SDA

3.6.2025 - 06:19

Arnold Schwarzenegger is currently in Vienna for the "Austrian World Summit" climate summit. (archive picture)
Arnold Schwarzenegger is currently in Vienna for the "Austrian World Summit" climate summit. (archive picture)
Keystone

Climate protection with an announcement: On the occasion of the "Austrian World Summit", Arnold Schwarzenegger sends a special message of thanks to the passengers and employees of Wiener Linien.

Keystone-SDA

03.06.2025, 06:19

03.06.2025, 09:39

Hollywood star and former governor Arnold Schwarzenegger surprised Vienna's public transport passengers on Tuesday morning. "This is Arnold Schwarzenegger speaking! Thank you for your commitment to a healthy planet," said the climate activist.

Hardly any passenger expected this announcement on Tuesday. It sounded at 6 a.m. in the vehicles, stations and stops of Wiener Linien, according to the Austrian news agency APA.

Schwarzenegger is currently in Vienna for the "Austrian World Summit" climate summit. The native Austrian also praised the passengers as "true climate heroes". After all, those who choose public transport instead of the car are protecting the environment and ensuring a better quality of life in the city.

