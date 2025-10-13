The two passenger trains collided near the village of Jablonov nad Turnou in south-eastern Slovakia, close to the border with Hungary. dpa

Two passenger trains collide and the emergency services are deployed on a large scale. Politicians are also quick to speak out.

DPA dpa

Around one hundred people were injured in a collision between two express trains in Slovakia. Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok told the TASR news agency. No fatalities were initially reported. However, at least two people were "in a critical condition", according to the emergency services, who were deployed on a large scale. Health Minister Kamil Sasko announced that he would personally go to the scene of the accident.

The collision between the two passenger trains occurred near the village of Jablonov nad Turnou in south-eastern Slovakia, close to the border with Hungary. According to preliminary information from the Ministry of the Interior, a "human error" was the cause. One train driver presumably took the right of way from another.