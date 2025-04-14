Arrest after fire at US governor's residence - Gallery According to Shapiro and his family, they were woken from their sleep in the middle of the night. Image: dpa Traces of fire at the governor's residence of Josh Shapiro. (April 13, 2024 Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Marc Levy Josh Shapiro at a press conference outside the governor's residence on Sunday. The Democratic governor of Pennsylvania was briefly floated as a possible running mate for Kamala Harris. Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Marc Levy The investigation continues after the arrest of a 38-year-old man. Image: dpa Arrest after fire at US governor's residence - Gallery According to Shapiro and his family, they were woken from their sleep in the middle of the night. Image: dpa Traces of fire at the governor's residence of Josh Shapiro. (April 13, 2024 Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Marc Levy Josh Shapiro at a press conference outside the governor's residence on Sunday. The Democratic governor of Pennsylvania was briefly floated as a possible running mate for Kamala Harris. Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Marc Levy The investigation continues after the arrest of a 38-year-old man. Image: dpa

In the middle of the night, Josh Shapiro and his family are woken up by the police - there is a fire. A 38-year-old man is now in custody. He is said to have started the fire deliberately.

Police have arrested a suspect following an overnight fire at the Pennsylvania governor's residence. "I am pleased to announce that we have one person in custody," said a representative of the responsible authority at a press conference. It was a 38-year-old man from the area.

Democratic Governor Josh Shapiro and his family were woken up by police officers at around two o'clock in the morning (local time) and taken to safety. "Thank God no one was hurt and the fire was put out," Shapiro wrote on X shortly afterwards.

Last night at the Governor’s Residence, we experienced an attack not just on our family, but on the entire Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.



This kind of violence has become far too common in our society, and it has to stop. pic.twitter.com/5HP5JSvgfc — Governor Josh Shapiro (@GovernorShapiro) April 13, 2025

Investigators assume arson

The police had previously announced that they assumed the fire was arson. The public prosecutor's office has now announced that it is seeking an indictment on charges including aggravated arson, attempted murder and terrorism. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is also involved - it is currently being examined whether additional charges will be brought at federal level.

The investigators did not initially comment on a possible motive. The investigation is ongoing, they said. It is a "large and complex crime scene" - the situation is serious, as the condition of the building shows.

Shapiro: Any violence is unacceptable

"This kind of violence is far too common in our society", said Shapiro at the press conference. He doesn't care who such acts are directed against or on what grounds - violence is unacceptable. He would not let this shake his work as governor or his faith. A few hours before the fire, Shapiro, who is Jewish, posted a photo of his family's festively laid table on X and wished them a happy Passover.

Last year, the Democrat was at times being discussed as a possible vice-presidential candidate for his party alongside Kamala Harris. The decision was ultimately made in favor of Tim Walz, the governor of Minnesota. Harris was defeated in the 2024 presidential election by Republican Donald Trump, who has been in office again since January 20.

In the 2022 gubernatorial election, the now 51-year-old Shapiro had clearly prevailed against the Republican Doug Mastriano, who was supported by Trump - a success that earned him great recognition within the Democratic Party.