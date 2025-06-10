A president who sends soldiers against his political opponent - a governor who retaliates and threatens to arrest him: the power struggle between Donald Trump and Gavin Newsom escalates into an open dispute over law, order and the constitution.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you US President Donald Trump has sent California soldiers to Los Angeles to crack down on protests without consent.

Governor Gavin Newsom calls this unconstitutional and has filed a lawsuit.

Both politicians publicly insult each other - the dispute shows how deep the political divide is in the USA. Show more

The dispute between US President Donald Trump and California Governor Gavin Newsom has come to a head in recent hours. It was triggered by Trump's decision to send Marines and additional National Guardsmen to Los Angeles - a measure that Newsom sharply criticized and described as unconstitutional.

Both politicians are now also attacking each other personally and accusing each other of failure and abuse of power.

Specifically: Trump insulted Newsom on his "Truth Social" platform as "incompetent" and accused him of not having the violence in Los Angeles under control. In an interview, the president even called for his arrest - a suggestion repeated by his immigration advisor Tom Homan.

Newsom responded with the words: "Arrest me. Let's get it over, tough guy", and called Trump's actions a "clear step towards authoritarianism".

Newsom: "Arrest me. Let's just get it over with, tough guy. I don't give a damn ... Tom, arrest me. Let's go." pic.twitter.com/gZNOEBjJgX — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 9, 2025

California files suit against Trump

The deployment of soldiers within the country is strictly regulated by law in the USA. Nevertheless, according to the Pentagon, Trump has deployed 700 marines to Los Angeles, officially to secure federal buildings. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth spoke of the duty to defend federal police officers against violent protesters - with a side-swipe at Newsom: after all, he is not doing that.

California Governor Gavin Newsom considers the Trump government's actions to be unlawful. Noah Berger/AP/dpa

The legal response followed immediately. California's Attorney General Rob Bonta filed a lawsuit, claiming that the deployment of the National Guard was unlawful as the state had never given its consent. Newsom criticized the fact that the official letter from Washington had not even reached his office. There had also been no coordination whatsoever. The deployment was "illegal, immoral and unconstitutional".

The tone is getting harsher. Trump's immigration adviser, Tom Homan, had already hinted at the weekend that Newsom could be arrested if he got in the way of the federal authorities' work. Newsom responded with mockery - see above: "Come and arrest me, you tough guy!"

For observers, this has long been about more than security issues. Democrats such as Senator Alex Padilla accuse Trump of using the escalation in Los Angeles to distract from political failures. Constitutional lawyers warn of a dangerous precedent. The dispute remains verbal - but the deployment of armed soldiers to a major American city threatens a new level of escalation.