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Incredible escape Arrestee speeds away in a police car - camera films everything

Anaëlle Hebang

9.6.2026

A man frees himself from his handcuffs in Dallas, steals a patrol car and drives off with a police officer on board. The spectacular escape only ends when the 37-year-old jumps out of the moving car at around 80 km/h.

09.06.2026, 20:11

09.06.2026, 20:12

After being arrested, 37-year-old Stacy Huffman made a spectacular escape from a police car - even though there was a police officer in the vehicle. He had previously been arrested for driving without a valid license, drug possession and illegal possession of weapons.

Huffmann was able to free himself from his handcuffs and get into the driver's seat. An officer tried to stop him with a Taser. Nevertheless, he drove off in the patrol car. However, the escape did not last long. After around 300 meters, Huffman jumped out of the moving vehicle at around 80 km/h. Shortly afterwards, he was found unconscious and arrested.

Huffman was taken to hospital. The police officer involved also required medical treatment, but was later able to leave the hospital.

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