Arrow-3 is set to revolutionize Germany's air defence - a system developed with the USA and purchased in Israel. Interceptor missiles, radar, control: a package that sounds like maximum security. Our video explainer explains why experts are nevertheless issuing warnings.

Christian Thumshirn

With Arrow-3, Germany is activating a new missile defense system - high-tech that should ideally stop enemy missiles at the edge of space.

The German government is selling this as an important step to better protect Germany and Europe in times of war in Ukraine.

High-tech protective shield - or an expensive mistake?

But this is where the debate begins: Does Arrow-3 really protect against what Russia is most likely to use today? And does the billion-euro deal make military sense - or is it more symbolic politics?

Our video explainer shows how the system works and why experts are so critical.

More videos from the department