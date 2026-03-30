Three paintings have disappeared from the Fondazione Magnani Rocca. IMAGO/robertharding

One break-in, four perpetrators, three minutes - and three masterpieces of art history have suddenly disappeared. On the night of March 23, masked thieves stole paintings by Renoir, Cézanne and Matisse from a northern Italian museum.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Four masked burglars stole three paintings by Renoir, Cézanne and Matisse from a museum near Parma on the night of March 23.

According to the museum, the theft took less than three minutes and appeared "structured and organized" - without any improvisation.

The police are analyzing surveillance footage, but so far no arrests have been made. Show more

Masked burglars have stolen paintings by Renoir, Cézanne and Matisse from a museum in northern Italy. Four thieves broke into the museum of the Magnani Rocca Foundation in Traversetolo near Parma on the night of March 23 and escaped with the artworks, a police spokesman confirmed on Sunday. They broke down the entrance door and later fled through the museum's park.

The perpetrators carried out their theft "in less than three minutes, without improvising, in a structured and organized manner", a museum spokesperson told the TV channel SkyTG24. However, because the alarm system went off and security guards and the police arrived very quickly, the thieves had to flee after a short time.

According to Italian media reports, the stolen paintings are "The Fishes" by Auguste Renoir, "Still Life with Cherries" by Paul Cézanne and "Odalisque on the Terrace" by Henri Matisse.

The police are analyzing footage from the museum's surveillance cameras as well as from surrounding homes and stores, the spokesman said. The Magnani Rocca Foundation Museum, founded in 1977, houses the collection of art historian Luigi Magnani, who died in 1984, including works by Albrecht Dürer, Van Dyck, Goya and Claude Monet.

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