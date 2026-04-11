The first humans to be near the moon in more than 50 years are back on Earth after around ten days in space. The four "Artemis 2" astronauts have splashed down in the Pacific Ocean as planned.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you The crew of Artemis 2 is back on Earth.

The capsule touched down in the Pacific Ocean and was taken aboard the "USS John P. Murtha" by special forces from NASA and the US Department of Defense.

The astronaut and the three astronauts are safe and sound. They were the first to fly near the moon in over 50 years. Show more

The crew of the lunar mission "Artemis 2" has returned safely from mankind's first flight to Earth's satellite in more than half a century. On Saturday night (CEST), the "Orion" capsule with US astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover and Christina Koch and their Canadian colleague Jeremy Hansen on board touched down in the Pacific off the coast of San Diego.

Their relatives had gathered in the visitors' room of the control center, where frenetic cheering broke out when radio contact was re-established with the spacecraft after re-entry into the Earth's atmosphere and it made the splashdown.

"A perfect precision landing in the water," reported Rob Navias, spokesman for the US space agency NASA, from the control center. The recovery ship "USS John P. Murtha" was already waiting for the astronauts on site with airplanes and helicopters. Wiseman, Glover, Koch and Hansen had orbited the moon on their mission and had been further away from Earth than anyone before them.

On their return, the crew of "Artemis 2" entered the Earth's atmosphere at Mach 33 - 33 times the speed of sound - a blazingly fast flight, the likes of which had not been seen since NASA's Apollo moon missions in the 1960s and 1970s. The capsule carried out the re-entry in autopilot mode.

Tension rose in the control center as the "Orion" was enveloped in red-hot plasma during maximum heating and entered a planned radio silence. Everyone was eagerly awaiting the delicate moment when the capsule's life-protecting heat shield would have to withstand temperatures of several thousand degrees during re-entry. During the only previous test flight of the Orion capsule in 2022 - when no one was on board - the shield was charred on the outside and almost as pockmarked as the surface of the moon.

Special forces from NASA and the US Department of Defense helped the astronauts out of the capsule and then took them to the Navy ship "USS John P. Murtha". After initial medical tests, they later flew back to the Johnson Space Center in Houston.

First humans near the moon in more than 50 years

The four astronauts - the Canadian Jeremy Hansen and the Americans Christina Koch, Victor Glover and Reid Wiseman - were the first humans near the moon for more than 50 years. They lifted off last week on board the "Orion" capsule with the "Space Launch System" rocket system from the Cape Canaveral spaceport in the US state of Florida.

It was the second flight into space for Glover, Koch and Wiseman and the first for Hansen. Koch became the first woman on board a NASA moon mission, Glover the first non-white person and Hansen the first Canadian.

A total of more than 2.3 million kilometers covered

The flight of "Artemis 2" was like a figure eight around the Earth and the moon. The four astronauts covered a total of more than 2.3 million kilometers. They flew around the moon and went further away from the Earth than anyone had ever gone before. With their "Orion" capsule, they broke the record set in 1970 by the "Apollo 13" mission of around 400,171 kilometers. At the furthest point, they were around 406,771 kilometers away from Earth. They approached the moon at around 6,545 kilometers. A landing was not planned for this mission.

During their flight around the moon, the astronauts observed the celestial body very closely for around seven hours. On the far side of the moon in particular, they were able to see things that no human had ever seen with their own eyes before, partly due to the solar conditions. As expected, it was not possible for the astronauts to communicate with the control center on Earth for around 40 minutes.

Towards the end of the flyby of the moon, the astronauts - wearing special glasses - were even able to observe a solar eclipse, during which the sun disappeared behind the moon from the perspective of 'Orion'.

Goal: moon landing in 2028 as a test for flights to Mars

The aim of the Artemis program is to land humans on the moon again. The plan is for astronauts to set foot on the moon again in 2028 and then fly back to Earth. This and another moon landing are considered a test for the first manned mission to Mars.

The first man on the moon was Neil Armstrong on July 20, 1969. The last person to leave the moon was NASA astronaut Eugene Cernan, who died in 2017, on the Apollo 17 mission in December 1972. The USA is the only country to have put twelve astronauts on the moon with the Apollo missions between 1969 and 1972.