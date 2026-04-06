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Diary from space Artemis crew shows what the far side of the moon looks like

Petar Marjanović

6.4.2026

Artemis II commander Reid Wiseman photographed Earth from the window of the Orion space capsule, shortly after the completion of the translunar maneuver.
Artemis II commander Reid Wiseman photographed Earth from the window of the Orion space capsule, shortly after the completion of the translunar maneuver.. The moon in all its glory: the huge Orientale Basin marks the transition to the mysterious far side of Earth's satellite.

The moon in all its glory: the huge Orientale Basin marks the transition to the mysterious far side of Earth's satellite.

Image: Nasa

Artemis II commander Reid Wiseman photographed Earth from the window of the Orion space capsule, shortly after the completion of the translunar maneuver.. Artemis II commander Reid Wiseman photographed the Earth from the window of the Orion space capsule, shortly after the completion of the Translunar maneuver.

Artemis II commander Reid Wiseman photographed the Earth from the window of the Orion space capsule, shortly after the completion of the Translunar maneuver.

Image: Nasa

Artemis II commander Reid Wiseman photographed Earth from the window of the Orion space capsule, shortly after the completion of the translunar maneuver.. Artemis II mission specialist Christina Koch looks back at the Earth from one of the main windows of the Orion space capsule - during the flight to the moon.

Artemis II mission specialist Christina Koch looks back at the Earth from one of the main windows of the Orion space capsule - during the flight to the moon.

Image: Nasa

Artemis II commander Reid Wiseman photographed Earth from the window of the Orion space capsule, shortly after the completion of the translunar maneuver.. A high-resolution selfie of the Orion spacecraft, taken by a camera on the solar wing during an exterior inspection. (April 3, 2026)

A high-resolution selfie of the Orion spacecraft, taken by a camera on the solar wing during an exterior inspection. (April 3, 2026)

Image: Nasa

Artemis II commander Reid Wiseman photographed Earth from the window of the Orion space capsule, shortly after the completion of the translunar maneuver.. NASA astronaut Christina Koch preparing for the moon flyby after completing her training aboard Orion. (April 4, 2026)

NASA astronaut Christina Koch preparing for the moon flyby after completing her training aboard Orion. (April 4, 2026)

Image: Nasa

Artemis II commander Reid Wiseman photographed Earth from the window of the Orion space capsule, shortly after the completion of the translunar maneuver.. On the fifth day of flight, the Artemis II crew looks out of the Orion spacecraft at the approaching moon - shortly after reaching its gravitational range.

On the fifth day of flight, the Artemis II crew looks out of the Orion spacecraft at the approaching moon - shortly after reaching its gravitational range.

Image: Nasa

Artemis II commander Reid Wiseman photographed Earth from the window of the Orion space capsule, shortly after the completion of the translunar maneuver.. An Artemis II crew member looks through the window of the Orion space capsule at a narrow strip of Earth illuminated by sunlight.

An Artemis II crew member looks through the window of the Orion space capsule at a narrow strip of Earth illuminated by sunlight.

Image: Nasa

Artemis II commander Reid Wiseman photographed Earth from the window of the Orion space capsule, shortly after the completion of the translunar maneuver.. The illuminated sleeping bags of the crew.

The illuminated sleeping bags of the crew.

Image: Nasa

Artemis II commander Reid Wiseman photographed Earth from the window of the Orion space capsule, shortly after the completion of the translunar maneuver.
Artemis II commander Reid Wiseman photographed Earth from the window of the Orion space capsule, shortly after the completion of the translunar maneuver.. The moon in all its glory: the huge Orientale Basin marks the transition to the mysterious far side of Earth's satellite.

The moon in all its glory: the huge Orientale Basin marks the transition to the mysterious far side of Earth's satellite.

Image: Nasa

Artemis II commander Reid Wiseman photographed Earth from the window of the Orion space capsule, shortly after the completion of the translunar maneuver.. Artemis II commander Reid Wiseman photographed the Earth from the window of the Orion space capsule, shortly after the completion of the Translunar maneuver.

Artemis II commander Reid Wiseman photographed the Earth from the window of the Orion space capsule, shortly after the completion of the Translunar maneuver.

Image: Nasa

Artemis II commander Reid Wiseman photographed Earth from the window of the Orion space capsule, shortly after the completion of the translunar maneuver.. Artemis II mission specialist Christina Koch looks back at the Earth from one of the main windows of the Orion space capsule - during the flight to the moon.

Artemis II mission specialist Christina Koch looks back at the Earth from one of the main windows of the Orion space capsule - during the flight to the moon.

Image: Nasa

Artemis II commander Reid Wiseman photographed Earth from the window of the Orion space capsule, shortly after the completion of the translunar maneuver.. A high-resolution selfie of the Orion spacecraft, taken by a camera on the solar wing during an exterior inspection. (April 3, 2026)

A high-resolution selfie of the Orion spacecraft, taken by a camera on the solar wing during an exterior inspection. (April 3, 2026)

Image: Nasa

Artemis II commander Reid Wiseman photographed Earth from the window of the Orion space capsule, shortly after the completion of the translunar maneuver.. NASA astronaut Christina Koch preparing for the moon flyby after completing her training aboard Orion. (April 4, 2026)

NASA astronaut Christina Koch preparing for the moon flyby after completing her training aboard Orion. (April 4, 2026)

Image: Nasa

Artemis II commander Reid Wiseman photographed Earth from the window of the Orion space capsule, shortly after the completion of the translunar maneuver.. On the fifth day of flight, the Artemis II crew looks out of the Orion spacecraft at the approaching moon - shortly after reaching its gravitational range.

On the fifth day of flight, the Artemis II crew looks out of the Orion spacecraft at the approaching moon - shortly after reaching its gravitational range.

Image: Nasa

Artemis II commander Reid Wiseman photographed Earth from the window of the Orion space capsule, shortly after the completion of the translunar maneuver.. An Artemis II crew member looks through the window of the Orion space capsule at a narrow strip of Earth illuminated by sunlight.

An Artemis II crew member looks through the window of the Orion space capsule at a narrow strip of Earth illuminated by sunlight.

Image: Nasa

Artemis II commander Reid Wiseman photographed Earth from the window of the Orion space capsule, shortly after the completion of the translunar maneuver.. The illuminated sleeping bags of the crew.

The illuminated sleeping bags of the crew.

Image: Nasa

The Artemis 2 astronauts on the Orion flight to the moon and back have cameras with them. blue News shows the photos sent to Earth from space.

06.04.2026, 19:01

07.04.2026, 07:52

More about the Artemis 2 mission

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  • April 6, 2026

    The full view of the far side of the moon

    On April 6, 2026, the crew captured this fully illuminated image of the far side of the moon. On the right, the familiar dark patches of the front side can be seen - the remains of ancient lava flows.

    The highlight, however, is the huge Orientale Basin in the center: This enormous crater has a diameter of almost 1000 kilometers and lies exactly on the border with the far side of the moon. From Earth, its left half always remains hidden - but for the Artemis II crew, it reveals itself here in all its glory.

    The moon in all its glory: the huge Orientale Basin marks the transition to the mysterious far side of the Earth's satellite.
    The moon in all its glory: the huge Orientale Basin marks the transition to the mysterious far side of the Earth's satellite.
    Nasa
  • April 6, 2026

    How the crew's sleeping bags are stored

    The sleeping bags of the Artemis II crew are illuminated inside the Orion spacecraft on the fifth flight day of the mission and in the run-up to the crew's moon flyby on April 6, 2026.

    The crew's illuminated sleeping bags.
    The crew's illuminated sleeping bags.
    Nasa
  • April 6, 2026

    Artemis II enters the moon's sphere of influence

    Shortly before sleep on the fifth day of flight, the Artemis II crew captured a last glimpse of the nearby Moon through the Orion window. At 06:37 on April 6, 2026, the spacecraft reached a milestone: it entered the moon's gravitational sphere of influence. A symbolic moment when the moon's gravitational pull became stronger than that of the Earth.

    On the fifth day of the flight, the Artemis II crew looks out of the Orion spacecraft at the approaching moon - shortly after reaching its gravitational sphere.
    On the fifth day of the flight, the Artemis II crew looks out of the Orion spacecraft at the approaching moon - shortly after reaching its gravitational sphere.
    Nasa
  • April 4, 2026

    A narrow arc of light above the Earth

    On April 4, 2026, this impressive image of a luminous line above the Earth was captured: the sunlight grazes the planet in such a way that the contours of oceans and clouds stand out brightly before fading into the darkness.

    The fine, golden arc marks the so-called terminator line - the boundary between day and night. The image shows how thin and vulnerable the layer is in which all life on earth exists.

    In the sunlight, a fine arc of the Earth can be seen, while the rest of the planet disappears into the darkness of space.
    In the sunlight, a fine arc of the Earth can be seen, while the rest of the planet disappears into the darkness of space.
    Nasa
    Through a window of the Orion space capsule, a member of the Artemis II crew captures the radiant Earth in the darkness of space.
    Through a window of the Orion space capsule, a member of the Artemis II crew captures the radiant Earth in the darkness of space.
    Nasa
  • April 4, 2026

    Work-out on the way to the moon

    On April 4, 2026, the on-board camera captured this moment: NASA astronaut Christina Koch prepares for the upcoming activities on the moon. Beforehand, she completed her daily fitness program on the Flywheel machine.

    As muscles and bones break down quickly in weightlessness, intensive endurance training is mandatory for the crew.

    Preparing for the highlight of the mission: Artemis II specialist Christina Koch shows full commitment on board the Orion on the fourth day of the flight.
    Preparing for the highlight of the mission: Artemis II specialist Christina Koch shows full commitment on board the Orion on the fourth day of the flight.
    Nasa
  • April 4, 2026

    Golden wings for Jeremy Hansen

    Golden wings for Jeremy Hansen: on the fifth flight day of the Artemis II mission, the crew celebrated a special milestone. NASA astronauts Victor Glover, Christina Koch and Reid Wiseman congratulated their CSA colleague Jeremy Hansen on his first flight into space.

    Traditionally, astronauts receive a silver badge after their training - the coveted "golden wings" are only awarded once they have actually arrived in space.

    Nasa
  • April 3, 2026

    A window to the universe

    This atmospheric photo was taken inside the Orion capsule on April 3, 2026. In the center of the picture, Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen is looking intently through one of the windows into space. While the control displays above the commander's and pilot's seats are brightly lit, the rest of the cabin is deliberately darkened. In this way, the crew prevents distracting light reflections on the windows - and guarantees the best view of the stars and the distant target.

    CSA astronaut Jeremy Hansen looks out of the window of the Orion spacecraft on the third day of the mission.
    CSA astronaut Jeremy Hansen looks out of the window of the Orion spacecraft on the third day of the mission.
    Nasa
  • April 2, 2026

    A selfie from space

    This high-resolution "selfie" was taken on April 3, 2026, the second flight day of the Artemis II mission. The image was taken by a camera mounted on one of the solar wings.

    Such images are not just for aesthetics: the pictures are taken during the regular inspections of the outer shell to ensure that the spacecraft has survived the ascent perfectly and is ready for the journey to the moon.

    A high-resolution selfie of the Orion spacecraft, taken by a camera on the solar wing during an exterior inspection.
    A high-resolution selfie of the Orion spacecraft, taken by a camera on the solar wing during an exterior inspection.
    Nasa
  • April 2, 2026

    Home, seen from Orion

    Looking back at home: On April 2, 2026, Artemis II commander Reid Wiseman looks back to Earth from one of the large windows of the Orion capsule.

    The picture was taken on the way to the moon and captures a reflective moment: As Wiseman gazes into the distance, the blue glow of our planet is reflected behind him in black space.

    Artemis II commander Reid Wiseman looks back at Earth through the main window of the Orion space capsule - on its way to the moon.
    Artemis II commander Reid Wiseman looks back at Earth through the main window of the Orion space capsule - on its way to the moon.
    Nasa
    Artemis II mission specialist Christina Koch looks back at Earth from one of the main windows of the Orion space capsule - during the flight to the moon.
    Artemis II mission specialist Christina Koch looks back at Earth from one of the main windows of the Orion space capsule - during the flight to the moon.
    Nasa
  • April 2, 2026

    Hello world!

    On April 2, 2026, commander Reid Wiseman captured this impressive moment: Earth, shortly after the crew had completed the crucial maneuver for the course to the moon.

    The photo shows two auroras (top right and bottom left) and the faint zodiacal light (bottom right). The photo is one of the first images the crew sent to Earth. It shows the beauty of our planet as it can only be experienced from the far reaches of space.

    Artemis II commander Reid Wiseman photographed Earth from the window of the Orion space capsule, shortly after the completion of the translunar maneuver.
    Artemis II commander Reid Wiseman photographed Earth from the window of the Orion space capsule, shortly after the completion of the translunar maneuver.
    Nasa
  • April 1, 2026

    On-board camera shows Orion ascending into orbit

    View from the on-board camera: Orion on its way into space. On April 1, 2026 at 6:35 pm (US time), the Artemis II crew lifted off from the Kennedy Space Center aboard the massive SLS rocket.

    This spectacular image shows the ascent into Earth orbit: You can see the moment when the two boosters separate as planned around two minutes after launch. Shortly afterwards, the spacecraft's protective panels also detach to release the solar wings for the power supply in space.

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