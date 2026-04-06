Diary from space Artemis crew shows what the far side of the moon looks like
Petar Marjanović
6.4.2026
The Artemis 2 astronauts on the Orion flight to the moon and back have cameras with them. blue News shows the photos sent to Earth from space.
More about the Artemis 2 mission
-
LivetickerNew posts
-
Liveticker closed
-
April 6, 2026
The full view of the far side of the moon
On April 6, 2026, the crew captured this fully illuminated image of the far side of the moon. On the right, the familiar dark patches of the front side can be seen - the remains of ancient lava flows.
The highlight, however, is the huge Orientale Basin in the center: This enormous crater has a diameter of almost 1000 kilometers and lies exactly on the border with the far side of the moon. From Earth, its left half always remains hidden - but for the Artemis II crew, it reveals itself here in all its glory.
-
April 6, 2026
How the crew's sleeping bags are stored
The sleeping bags of the Artemis II crew are illuminated inside the Orion spacecraft on the fifth flight day of the mission and in the run-up to the crew's moon flyby on April 6, 2026.
-
April 6, 2026
Artemis II enters the moon's sphere of influence
Shortly before sleep on the fifth day of flight, the Artemis II crew captured a last glimpse of the nearby Moon through the Orion window. At 06:37 on April 6, 2026, the spacecraft reached a milestone: it entered the moon's gravitational sphere of influence. A symbolic moment when the moon's gravitational pull became stronger than that of the Earth.
-
April 4, 2026
A narrow arc of light above the Earth
On April 4, 2026, this impressive image of a luminous line above the Earth was captured: the sunlight grazes the planet in such a way that the contours of oceans and clouds stand out brightly before fading into the darkness.
The fine, golden arc marks the so-called terminator line - the boundary between day and night. The image shows how thin and vulnerable the layer is in which all life on earth exists.
-
April 4, 2026
Work-out on the way to the moon
On April 4, 2026, the on-board camera captured this moment: NASA astronaut Christina Koch prepares for the upcoming activities on the moon. Beforehand, she completed her daily fitness program on the Flywheel machine.
As muscles and bones break down quickly in weightlessness, intensive endurance training is mandatory for the crew.
-
April 4, 2026
Golden wings for Jeremy Hansen
Golden wings for Jeremy Hansen: on the fifth flight day of the Artemis II mission, the crew celebrated a special milestone. NASA astronauts Victor Glover, Christina Koch and Reid Wiseman congratulated their CSA colleague Jeremy Hansen on his first flight into space.
Traditionally, astronauts receive a silver badge after their training - the coveted "golden wings" are only awarded once they have actually arrived in space.
-
April 3, 2026
A window to the universe
This atmospheric photo was taken inside the Orion capsule on April 3, 2026. In the center of the picture, Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen is looking intently through one of the windows into space. While the control displays above the commander's and pilot's seats are brightly lit, the rest of the cabin is deliberately darkened. In this way, the crew prevents distracting light reflections on the windows - and guarantees the best view of the stars and the distant target.
-
April 2, 2026
A selfie from space
This high-resolution "selfie" was taken on April 3, 2026, the second flight day of the Artemis II mission. The image was taken by a camera mounted on one of the solar wings.
Such images are not just for aesthetics: the pictures are taken during the regular inspections of the outer shell to ensure that the spacecraft has survived the ascent perfectly and is ready for the journey to the moon.
-
April 2, 2026
Home, seen from Orion
Looking back at home: On April 2, 2026, Artemis II commander Reid Wiseman looks back to Earth from one of the large windows of the Orion capsule.
The picture was taken on the way to the moon and captures a reflective moment: As Wiseman gazes into the distance, the blue glow of our planet is reflected behind him in black space.
-
April 2, 2026
Hello world!
On April 2, 2026, commander Reid Wiseman captured this impressive moment: Earth, shortly after the crew had completed the crucial maneuver for the course to the moon.
The photo shows two auroras (top right and bottom left) and the faint zodiacal light (bottom right). The photo is one of the first images the crew sent to Earth. It shows the beauty of our planet as it can only be experienced from the far reaches of space.
-
April 1, 2026
On-board camera shows Orion ascending into orbit
View from the on-board camera: Orion on its way into space. On April 1, 2026 at 6:35 pm (US time), the Artemis II crew lifted off from the Kennedy Space Center aboard the massive SLS rocket.
This spectacular image shows the ascent into Earth orbit: You can see the moment when the two boosters separate as planned around two minutes after launch. Shortly afterwards, the spacecraft's protective panels also detach to release the solar wings for the power supply in space.