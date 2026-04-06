April 6, 2026

On April 6, 2026, the crew captured this fully illuminated image of the far side of the moon. On the right, the familiar dark patches of the front side can be seen - the remains of ancient lava flows.

The highlight, however, is the huge Orientale Basin in the center: This enormous crater has a diameter of almost 1000 kilometers and lies exactly on the border with the far side of the moon. From Earth, its left half always remains hidden - but for the Artemis II crew, it reveals itself here in all its glory.