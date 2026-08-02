Shops are open, children are laughing on the beach: Everyday life is returning to normal in Ceuta. But the search for possible victims continues in the sea. And in Brussels, too, calm has not yet returned.

Here's what it's all about Following a massive influx of migrants, the situation in Ceuta has eased considerably.

While the Spanish exclave returns to normal life, the search for drowning victims continues. “There are more bodies in the sea,” a police officer is quoted as saying.

The death toll has now risen to at least 72, according to the authorities.

The debate over the causes and consequences of the crisis, which has claimed dozens of lives, is likely to continue to occupy Spain and the EU for a long time to come. Summary created with

Following the unprecedented influx of migrants, Ceuta is gradually returning to normal. Stores, cafés, and restaurants in the Spanish exclave in North Africa—which had been closed for days out of fear due to the chaotic scenes—reopened. Many residents were out on the streets with shopping bags, and families with children were playing on the beaches, as reported by the state-run TV station RTVE. The political debate over the causes and consequences of the crisis, which claimed dozens of lives, is likely to continue to occupy Spain and the EU for a long time to come.

According to the Spanish government, most of the approximately 50,000 to 60,000 people who, according to various estimates, entered the exclave from Morocco—primarily on Wednesday and Thursday—have since returned. In Ceuta, 3,000 security forces deployed in response to the crisis are still on patrol. According to the Ministry of the Interior, they are to remain there “as long as necessary.”

According to RTVE, several hundred new arrivals were still in Ceuta. However, the situation was described as calm. A reporter for the network reported that there were no signs of attempts to reach the exclave by sea.

Regional President Juan Jesús Vivas painted a different picture. He denied that normalcy had returned. He put the number of migrants still remaining in Ceuta “at thousands.” Vivas is a member of the conservative People’s Party (PP) led by opposition leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo, who blames the left-wing central government solely for the influx and refers to it as an “invasion.”

Some new arrivals are still in hiding in Ceuta

Although some Moroccans were still in hiding, “little by little, they’re all going back,” RTVE quoted residents on the beaches of the exclave as saying. The broadcaster also spoke with some of those who do not want to return and are hiding in side streets and parks, between houses, or on the hills.

Or under a set of street stairs, like Humad and his friend Hachim. “I’m looking for a better life here. In Morocco, I only have my mother and my little brother, who is sick and needs insulin,” says the 20-year-old. His friend Hachim, who is only 17, is a good soccer player and dreams of playing for FC Barcelona.

Other dreams were brutally shattered, like those of her friend Mohamed. The 19-year-old drowned just a few meters off the coast, Humad says. “He could swim. But there were so many people at the border fence. I tried to help him, but he was too far away.” “A lot of people died. I shouted to him, ‘Come on, Mohamed, come on!’ But then I just saw him there...” The young man can’t bring himself to finish the sentence.

02:26 Tor zu Europa: Deswegen wird Ceuta immer wieder von Migranten gestürmt Zehntausende Menschen aus Marokko erreichen die spanische Exklave Ceuta – viele schwimmend, andere über den Grenzzaun. Ein Urteil des Obersten Gerichts erschwert sofortige Rückschiebungen. Die Migrationskrise an der EU-Aussengrenze ha

72 bodies have already been recovered

Rescue workers recovered more bodies. The death toll now stands at at least 72, according to authorities. Rescue workers are continuing to search the sea. The newspaper *El País* quoted an anonymous police officer as saying, “There are more bodies in the sea.” Most of the victims drowned while attempting to swim from Morocco to the exclave on the Strait of Gibraltar.

The central government quickly followed through on Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s announcement to create another barrier at the border using an inflatable orange barrier approximately 500 meters long. The floating barrier, which protrudes about 30 to 70 centimeters above the water depending on the swell and extends up to one meter below the surface, is intended to prevent migrants from swimming to Ceuta. The barrier is essentially an extension of the land-based border embankment into the sea.

The Loophole in the Law

According to the Ministry of the Interior, the barrier is also intended to help improve control and surveillance of the area. With the new barrier, reinforced by a chain of buoys, Madrid aims not least to close a loophole that, according to some observers, had been created by a Supreme Court ruling.

In early July, the court ruled that migrants who enter Spain via an unfortified section of the border—such as the sea—are entitled to an individual review of their asylum claims. Accordingly, immediate rejection is permissible only if they have first crossed a fence or other border barrier.

EU interior ministers will discuss the crisis on Tuesday

The debate over the protection of the EU’s external borders is intensifying. "I expect the European Commission to give this issue 'absolute priority so as not to further jeopardize the Schengen system of open EU internal borders,'" Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul told *Bild am Sonntag*.

On Tuesday, EU interior ministers plan to discuss the crisis via videoconference. The meeting could also serve as a forum for debate—as significant rifts among EU partners have become apparent in recent days. Italy and Denmark initiated an open letter indirectly accusing Madrid of sending the wrong signals with its recent decisions on migration policy. Twenty-two of the 27 EU heads of state and government signed it.

Sánchez criticized the reaction of some EU partners as being driven by “prejudice, misinformation, ignorance, or political interests.” Ceuta is not part of the Schengen Area, he wrote to EU leaders. Migrants cannot easily travel from there to other EU countries.