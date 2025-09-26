Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave a combative speech at the UN General Assembly in New York. While numerous delegations left the hall, he announced that he would continue the war in Gaza - despite growing international criticism.

Several states walked out of the UN assembly in protest at Netanyahu's speech.

The Israeli prime minister declared that Israel must "bring the war against Hamas to an end".

International isolation and accusations of war crimes are putting him under pressure. Show more

At the beginning of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech at the UN General Debate, dozens of diplomats left the meeting room. They left the room in New York in protest in long queues. The room was already sparsely filled at the beginning of the session on Friday morning (local time).

Netanyahu waited for the protest with a stoic look on his face at the podium and also received some demonstrative applause, especially from Israel's delegation. There were further heckles during his first words.

As usual, Netanyahu resorted to visual aids: He showed a card with the title "The Curse", drew around it with a felt-tip pen and held up a board with a multiple-choice question. He also pinned a QR code to his suit. He repeatedly praised US President Donald Trump as his most important ally.

Increasing isolation

According to his office, the speech will also be broadcast to the Gaza Strip in an unusual form. The army plans to use loudspeakers on trucks at the border, and Netanyahu's speech will also be broadcast via the cell phones of residents and Hamas members.

The appearance took place against a backdrop of increasing international isolation: several Western countries - including France, Great Britain, Canada and Australia - have declared their recognition of a Palestinian state in recent days. The International Criminal Court has also issued an arrest warrant against Netanyahu for alleged crimes against humanity, which he rejects.

Proceedings are also underway at the International Criminal Court on charges of genocide.

One day before Netanyahu, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas spoke via video, as the USA did not grant him a visa. He welcomed the recognition of a Palestinian state and called on the international community to exert more pressure on Israel. "The time has come for the international community to give the Palestinians their legitimate rights," said Abbas.

Due to the aggressive warfare in the Gaza Strip, more and more Western partners have recently turned their backs on the Israeli government. For example, Great Britain, France and Canada recently recognized a state of Palestine. Netanyahu accuses them of rewarding Hamas' terrorist attack on Israel almost two years ago.