Joe Biden (center) at the funeral service for Pope Francis in Rome on April 26, 2025 - his wife Jill Biden (left) and a clergyman support the former US president. Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia

There have been repeated reports about President Joe Biden's alleged downsizing during his time in office. A new book now describes this in detail and speaks of a cover-up

For the book on the end of the Biden presidency, respected journalists Jake Tapper of CNN and Alex Thompson of Axios said they interviewed more than 200 people close to Biden and the Democratic Party, most of them after the election defeat.

Members of the Democratic Party had urged Biden to withdraw from the presidential campaign long before the elections in November 2024.

It was not until July 21 that Biden withdrew from the race, leaving the field to his running mate Kamala Harris - far too late, in the opinion of many, to allow Harris to win.

Staffers who are considering putting him in a wheelchair, reports that he no longer recognizes his long-time friend, Hollywood star George Clooney - a new book about former President Joe Biden paints a grim picture of decline in office. For the book about the end of the Biden presidency, respected journalists Jake Tapper from CNN and Alex Thompson from Axios conducted interviews with more than 200 people close to Biden and the Democratic Party, most of them after the election defeat. The 82-year-old Biden himself had only recently denied reports of a downsizing.

Employees wanted a wheelchair for Biden

After Biden once fell down in front of cameras in 2023 and walked with increasing unsteadiness, close associates of the president discussed whether they should persuade Biden to use a wheelchair, according to the newspaper "The Hill", which had excerpts of the book. However, they then decided that it would not have been politically viable in the election campaign against Republican Donald Trump. They therefore wanted to postpone it until after the election. Instead, they made sure they had short distances and constant company.

Biden's environment tried to hide lapses

Until the last day of his presidency, Biden and his closest confidants refused to admit that his energy, cognitive abilities and communication skills had diminished significantly, the authors of the book wrote in The New Yorker magazine. "Worse, they tried various means to hide it." The title of the article: "How Joe Biden handed Donald Trump the presidency"

Assistant has to whisper Clooney's name to him

As an example of mental lapses, the authors cite an encounter with Hollywood star Clooney, whom the president has known personally for many years. In June 2024, when Biden returned from a G7 summit in Italy, he reportedly appeared at a fundraising gala organized by Clooney. Biden apparently did not recognize the world-famous actor when he stood in front of him and only greeted him in a standard manner. "You know George," an assistant to the president whispered to him. "Yes, yes," the president said to the star and host of the charity event. "George Clooney," the assistant repeated once again.

Clooney was reportedly shocked that Biden seemed so aged and did not recognize him. After Biden's disastrous performance in the debate against Trump at the end of June, Clooney published a much-noticed article in the New York Times on July 10 entitled "I love Joe Biden. But we need a new candidate", in which he called on Biden to withdraw. On July 21, Biden withdrew from the US presidential race, leaving the field to his running mate Kamala Harris.

Were taken for a ride by Biden

A former leading member of the Harris campaign, David Plouffe, sharply criticized Biden's late withdrawal in the book. "We were so screwed as a party by Biden," the authors quote him as saying. The 100 days after the withdrawal until the election were far too short.

Biden again denies decline

A spokesperson for Biden, who did not wish to be named, told the news portal Axios: "Yes, there were physical changes as he got older, but signs of ageing are not proof of mental incapacity." A few days earlier, during a TV appearance, Biden himself had once again rejected the accusation of cognitive decline during his time in the White House. He said that reports of an alleged drastic deterioration in his condition during his last year in office were false and lacked any basis.

The book entitled "Original Sin: President Biden's Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again" will be published next week.