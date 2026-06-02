Five months after the fire disaster in Crans-Montana, the Initiative Phoenix association was founded to support fire victims. The aim of the organization is to promote activities and medical innovations in the treatment of burn victims.

In addition, the association aims to promote and facilitate cooperation between medical specialists in the care of burn victims. It also supports scientific, humanitarian and social activities for the benefit of victims of serious accidents.

Specifically, recommendations for those affected and their relatives are to be drawn up following discussions between specialists. It is also planned to draw up therapeutic recommendations that those affected can follow at their own discretion.

The initiator of the project is the Belgian plastic surgeon Johann Wary, who lives in Crans-Montana. A medical committee of six Belgian and Swiss doctors, including experts from Chuv University Hospital in Lausanne, is supporting the initiative.