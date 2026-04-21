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"Only once in a lifetime" Astronaut films incredible goosebump moment in orbit

Nicole Agostini

21.4.2026

Spectacular video footage from space documents how the Earth disappears behind the moon. Astronaut Reid Wiseman filmed the video with his iPhone during his NASA mission "Artemis 2".

21.04.2026, 15:16

21.04.2026, 15:17

"Only one chance in this life..." are the words astronaut Reid Wiseman uses to describe his unique footage from space.

During his space flight with the Orion, he experienced an impressive phenomenon: he saw the earth sink behind the moon.

He was able to film the experience with his iPhone and shared it on Instagram.

Wiseman took part in the NASA mission "Artemis 2" in April 2026 to prepare for a manned moon landing.

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