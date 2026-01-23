An alarm has been triggered on the International Space Station ISS. According to NASA, an air leak has been detected in the Russian section of the station. The crew had to seek shelter and prepare for a possible evacuation.

The ISS is orbiting at an altitude of around 400 kilometers.

Alarm on the ISS Astronauts in shelter - evacuation being prepared

No time? blue News summarizes for you An air leak has been discovered on the International Space Station ISS.

The astronauts had to retreat.

According to NASA, the leak is located in the Russian part of the space station.

An incident has occurred on the International Space Station ISS. According to several media reports citing NASA, an air leak was detected in the Russian segment of the space station.

This triggered an alarm. The astronauts on board had to retreat to the docked spacecraft and wait for further instructions.

At the same time, preparations are underway for a possible evacuation of the space station.

Russian cosmonaut searches for cause

According to previous information, the problem is located in an area of the Russian part of the ISS.

While the rest of the crew sought shelter, a Russian cosmonaut began to localize the cause of the air loss and seal the leak.

No further details about the extent of the problem or the possible impact on the safety of the crew were initially released.

ISS remains one of the most complex structures in human history

The International Space Station orbits the Earth at an altitude of around 400 kilometers and is permanently inhabited by international crews.

Minor technical problems and air leaks occur from time to time. In recent years, several leaks in the Russian segment have already led to discussions between the space authorities.

The crew is regularly trained for such situations. One of the standard procedures is for the astronauts to retreat to the docked space capsules in the event of a loss of pressure so that they can return to Earth quickly in an emergency.