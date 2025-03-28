A skyscraper has collapsed. Screenshot X

A severe earthquake has apparently shaken the Thai capital Bangkok. Further details are not yet available.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A violent earthquake has shaken the earth in Thailand, Myanmar and Vietnam.

Thousands of people are feared dead.

Buildings have also collapsed. Show more

Liveticker New posts

Liveticker closed

Are you in Southeast Asia? blue News wants your story! The easiest way to reach us is via WhatsApp. Your direct line to the blue News editorial team is here at +41 79 282 27 12. Save the number in your contacts right away. You can also reach us by e-mail at redaktion.news@blue.ch Show more

Liveticker New posts

Liveticker closed

3.34 pm Over 140 dead in Myanmar According to preliminary government figures, more than 140 people have died and hundreds more have been injured in the severe earthquake in Myanmar. So far, 144 people have been counted dead and 732 injured, said the head of the military government of the Southeast Asian country, Min Aung Hlaing, in a speech broadcast by state media on Friday. According to his own statements, he expects the number of victims to rise further. In view of the extent of the destruction, the head of the military junta called on "every country, every organization" to help the victims. In an unusual move, he had already launched an international appeal for help before the speech.

1.21 pm Water from pool washes people away Massive amount of water pouring down on people from a rooftop pool after a powerful earthquake struck.



The footage shows Bangkok’s Chinatown, where the quake hit today. pic.twitter.com/lUil1ZOXKC — Clash Report (@clashreport) March 28, 2025 In Bangkok's Chinatown, around a dozen people were apparently washed away after the quake. The water spilled over from a hotel pool above the city's rooftops and poured onto passers-by, according to local media reports. It is not yet clear whether there were any injuries.

12.47 p.m. Dams in great danger The Red Cross in Myanmar speaks of devastating damage following the earthquake in Myanmar. The Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) in the port city of Yangon has spoken to staff in the affected region, according to the IFRC program manager on the ground, Marie Manrique. There is great concern that dams on the Irrawaddy River may have been damaged and could break. According to her, 18.5 million people live in the area around the epicenters of the two quakes near the city of Sagaing. Many of them are displaced. The fighting between ethnic groups, who have been fighting the army since the military coup in 2021, has displaced 3.5 million people in the country. According to the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), around 1.6 million of the displaced people are in the affected region.

12.13 p.m. Death toll rises to 24 According to media reports, at least 24 people have died in the severe earthquake in Southeast Asia. The news site Mizzima News reports 21 deaths in Myanmar, citing aid organizations and local sources in the regions of Taungoo, Bago, Pyawbwe and Mandalay. Further deaths are expected.

12.08 p.m. FDFA: "We currently have no information about Swiss victims" The Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) comments on the earthquake in Southeast Asia on X. "We currently have no information about Swiss victims," they write on X. However, the FDFA is continuing to monitor the current situation. There are currently 470 Swiss nationals registered on the Travel Admin App in Thailand and two in Myanmar, as the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) wrote in response to an inquiry from the Keystone-SDA news agency. The Register of the Swiss Abroad lists 13,372 people in Thailand and 57 in Myanmar. According to the FDFA, the regions in Thailand where most Swiss nationals abroad live were hardly affected by the earthquake. The FDFA asks Swiss nationals on the ground to follow the instructions of the local authorities. If necessary, the FDFA will adapt the travel advice for Myanmar and Thailand. #Erdbeben 🌏| Unsere Gedanken sind bei allen Menschen, die vom Erdbeben in #Südostasien betroffen sind.



Das EDA verfolgt die Entwicklung der Lage in der Region aufmerksam. Die Schweizer Vertretungen stehen in Kontakt mit den lokalen Behörden, um die Situation zu evaluieren.… pic.twitter.com/NJiEAITW2U — EDA - DFAE (@EDA_DFAE) March 28, 2025

12 p.m. Scientists expect aftershocks in Myanmar Scientists believe the risk of further earthquakes in Myanmar is very real. "We assume that aftershocks will occur. This is a typical process," said geophysicist Oliver Heidbach from the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) in Potsdam to the German Press Agency. Aftershock series that decrease in number and strength over time are possible. The scientists reckon that there could be aftershocks of magnitude 6 to 6.5 in the next few hours to days. Alternatively, there could be a second strong quake. "This is of great significance because the seismic waves generated by strong aftershocks will then hit buildings that have already been damaged," explained Heidbach. This could make rescue work more difficult or very dangerous. Strong quakes occur in the region every 100 years According to an initial, still preliminary evaluation, the severe earthquake had a magnitude of 7.6 at a depth of around 20 kilometers, according to GFZ data. The epicenter of the quake was near the city of Mandalay. The earth also shook in Thailand and China. In Bangkok, people left their homes in panic. The consequences cannot yet be estimated at this stage, said Heidbach. According to the scientist, the epicenter was located on a so-called fault that intercepts the movement of the Indian plate. A strong quake in the magnitude 7 range occurs there about every 100 years. "This region is very prominent for strong quakes."

11.42 am Severe damage at Mandalay airport Mandalay airport significantly damaged after 7.7 magnitude earthquake hits central Myanmar.



The epicenter of the quake was registered by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) as 16 km north-northwest of Sagaing at 1:20 PM local time, at a depth of 10 km. It also said the… pic.twitter.com/58SLIuawYm — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) March 28, 2025 The earthquake not only caused severe damage in the city of Mandalay in Myanmar. The airport was also badly damaged. Videos show destroyed ceiling panels and torn-off cables. Numerous people run out of the building.

11.30 a.m. Death toll rises to 21 According to media reports, at least 21 people have died in the severe earthquake in South-East Asia. This was reported by the news website Mizzima News, citing aid organizations and local sources in the regions of Taungoo, Bago, Pyawbwe and Mandalay. Further deaths are expected. According to General Zaw Min Tun, the military junta's spokesman, numerous injured people are arriving at hospitals. The clinics urgently need blood supplies. In Myanmar, a crisis country under the junta's authoritarian rule, it is often difficult for information to get out.

11.10 a.m. "Thought I was dizzy at first" A blue News reader is in Chiang Rai. blue News Leserreporter A blue News reader has been in Chiang Rai in the far north of the city since Wednesday evening. He also felt the earthquake shortly after 1.30 p.m. local time, but there was no damage. "Fortunately, the quake was only short-lived. At first I thought I was dizzy," says the reader. He finished his espresso and then ran outside. "The chandeliers in the hotel lobby swayed back and forth." Water sloshed over the edges of the swimming pool, but otherwise not much happened. "I hope that's it...", says the reader.

11.04 a.m. At least three dead in high-rise building collapse Following the severe earthquake in South East Asia, at least three people have died in the collapse of a high-rise building under construction in the Thai capital Bangkok. Of the 81 people trapped by the building debris, at least three are dead, Thai Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai announced on Friday. The building collapse was triggered by a 7.7-magnitude quake, the epicenter of which was in neighboring Myanmar.

10.50 a.m. US earthquake service fears up to 100,000 deaths USGS update: More than 10,000 people may have been killed in the Myanmar earthquake, according to new estimates pic.twitter.com/bTWLI5s12D — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) March 28, 2025 According to the latest estimate of the US earthquake service, more than 10,000 people are likely to have died in the severe quake. It is likely that between 10,000 and 100,000 people have died, writes the US Earthquake Service in its latest situation report.

10.20 a.m. Video from blue News reader shows situation in Bangkok Bangkok is eerily quiet in places after Friday's massive earthquake, as footage taken by a blue News reader in the Thai capital shows.

10.02 am Military junta declares state of emergency The military junta in Myanmar has declared a state of emergency in six affected regions. This was reported unanimously by several media outlets. Following the severe earthquake in Myanmar, the ruling military junta has declared a state of emergency in six regions of the country. In an extraordinary move, the military junta also asked for international help because of the disaster, according to a spokesperson for the junta on Friday. At least 10 people are reported to have died.

9.54 a.m. Picture shows collapsed temple Photo shows the aftermath of the Mahamuni Pagoda in Mandalay, Myanmar from powerful earthquake.#earthquake #Myanmar #Thailand #Bangkok pic.twitter.com/bo6IjbPg1m — Anil Kumar Verma (@AnilKumarVerma_) March 28, 2025 In Mandalay, Myanmar, a temple has apparently collapsed onto the street during the severe earthquakes. Local media report unanimously. It is currently completely unclear whether there are any fatalities or injuries among the rubble.

9.53 a.m. India offers help Following the severe earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand, India is offering its help. His country is concerned about the situation in the two affected countries, wrote Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Platform X. "India is ready to offer all possible support." According to media reports, the earthquake was also felt in parts of Bangladesh and India. The tremors were also felt in the Indian state of Manipur, which borders Myanmar, reported the local newspaper "The Economic Times". In the western district of the regional capital Imphal, panic broke out among residents. However, there were no reports of any damage. The tremors were also felt in Kolkata. The Daily Star and other Bangladeshi newspapers reported that the capital Dhaka was one of the affected areas where the tremors were felt by the people of Bangladesh. There were no reports of damage.

9.31 a.m. Numerous victims in Myanmar's capital Numerous victims are feared in Myanmar's capital Naypyidaw following the severe earthquake. This was announced by the local authorities.

9.23 a.m. University of Mandalay is in flames JUST IN: Fire and heavy damage at Mandalay University in Myanmar, reports of casualties pic.twitter.com/zgcogKCJvt — BNO News (@BNONews) March 28, 2025 According to local media, a fierce fire has broken out in the university following the violent earthquake in the Myanmar city of Mandalay. Several buildings are on fire, according to reports. Casualties are feared.

09.19 a.m. At least 20 people die in mosque collapse BREAKING: Earthquake destroys mosque in Mandalay, Myanmar, at least 20 killed - local media pic.twitter.com/eMcN1GbmAP — BNO News (@BNONews) March 28, 2025 In the Myanmar city of Mandalay, at least 20 people have been killed in the severe earthquakes. This is reported by local media. The victims were apparently buried when a mosque collapsed and all help came too late.

9.07 a.m. At least 43 people trapped in building At least 43 people are trapped under the rubble of the high-rise building. X Buildings have also collapsed in Bangkok. According to the Thai government, at least 43 people are trapped in the collapsed skyscraper. At least seven people have already been rescued injured. A video shows the collapsed skyscraper, which was apparently still under construction. High-rise building collapses due to strong #earthquake in Chatuchak, Bangkok. #แผ่นดินไหว #กรุงเทพมหานคร pic.twitter.com/fiRV6ZIZq2 — Weather Monitor (@WeatherMonitors) March 28, 2025

9.03 a.m. Thai government declares state of emergency Following the severe earthquake, the Thai government has declared a state of emergency in Bangkok. Civil protection and the military have been deployed.

9.01 a.m. Numerous people trapped in collapsed hotel Hotel Aung Ban (Myanmar)already collapsed and there are many people still inside are need help pic.twitter.com/OHteRuZ4Fv — Jue Jue Kyaw Than (@JueJueKyawThan1) March 28, 2025 A hotel has apparently collapsed in the Myanmar city of Aung Ban. This is reported by local media. Dozens of people are trapped in the rubble, including tourists. Numerous people are on site and are trying to free people from the rubble.

8.55 a.m. US earthquake service fears thousands dead USGS warns thousands may have been killed in the Myanmar earthquake: "The disaster is likely widespread" pic.twitter.com/7H4hAl7WVZ — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) March 28, 2025 According to an initial estimate by the US Earthquake Service, thousands of people could have died in the earthquake in South-East Asia. It is probably a "disaster of major proportions", writes the US Earthquake Service. According to initial estimates, there is a 35% chance that between 1,000 and 10,000 people could be killed, but it could be more. The earthquake service estimates the chance of fewer than 1000 deaths at only 24 percent.

8:48 a.m. "I ran out into the street after 10 seconds" The tremors of a 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck Myanmar on Friday were felt as far away as the Thai capital Bangkok. A CNN journalist there reported on a hectic scene in his apartment: lamps swayed back and forth as residents hurriedly left the building. Another resident in the northern Thai city of Chiang Mai, who wished to remain anonymous, said: "I felt the shaking in my room for about ten seconds, then I realized I couldn't stay inside. So I ran out into the street."

08:37 China also affected The violent earthquake in South East Asia has also hit parts of China. As reported by Chinese state television, the quake was also clearly felt in the province of Yunnan in southwest China, which borders Myanmar. The major city of Kunming and the popular tourist destinations of Lijiang and Dali were among those affected. The disaster control authorities in the city of Ruili spoke of damage to houses and injuries, as Chinese media reported, citing the authorities. A video on the Chinese online platform Weibo, China's equivalent of the X platform, showed debris on a street in Ruili and damage to a house roof. The earth tremors were also felt in the Chinese provinces of Guizhou and Guangxi.

8.01 a.m. Skyscraper apparently collapsed NEW VIDEO: Skyscraper under construction collapses as massive earthquake hits Bangkok. No word on casualties pic.twitter.com/QhoLEEnd7b — BNO News (@BNONews) March 28, 2025 According to as yet unconfirmed reports, buildings have also collapsed in Bangkok. Videos are said to show a collapsing skyscraper. These reports have not yet been officially confirmed either.

7.49 a.m. Bridges collapse in Myanmar Breaking: A powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake has struck Myanmar and the surrounding region. The iconic Ava Bridge in Mandalay has collapsed into the Irrawaddy River. pic.twitter.com/aKEl96x9DZ — Heung Min Son (@heungburma) March 28, 2025 According to initial reports, the strong quake with its epicenter in Myanmar has caused a bridge and buildings to collapse in the Southeast Asian country. A hotel in the inland town of Aung Ban collapsed and many people are said to be trapped there, as reported by rescue teams on social media.

7.43 a.m. Earthquake in Southeast Asia A severe earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 has shaken Thailand, Myanmar and Vietnam. There are currently no reports of deaths or injuries. Show more

A severe earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 has shaken Thailand, Myanmar and Vietnam. There are currently no reports of deaths or injuries.

Videos from the Thai metropolis of Bangkok show people fleeing the earthquake.

The epicenter of the quake is apparently in Myanmar. According to eyewitnesses on social media, bridges and buildings there have partially collapsed. These reports have not yet been confirmed.

According to the USGS, the epicenter of the quake was located 16 kilometers northwest of the Myanmar city of Sagaing at a depth of ten kilometers. Just a few minutes later, another quake with a magnitude of 6.4 was reported to have occurred.

Breaking: A powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake has struck Myanmar and the surrounding region. The iconic Ava Bridge in Mandalay has collapsed into the Irrawaddy River. pic.twitter.com/aKEl96x9DZ — Heung Min Son (@heungburma) March 28, 2025

Another video shows water spilling out of a hotel pool in Bangkok.

According to as yet unconfirmed reports, buildings also collapsed in Bangkok. Videos are said to show a collapsing skyscraper. These reports have not yet been officially confirmed either.

NEW VIDEO: Skyscraper under construction collapses as massive earthquake hits Bangkok. No word on casualties pic.twitter.com/QhoLEEnd7b — BNO News (@BNONews) March 28, 2025

The violent earthquake in South East Asia has also hit parts of China. As reported by Chinese state television, the quake was also clearly felt in the province of Yunnan in southwest China, which borders Myanmar. The major city of Kunming and the popular tourist destinations of Lijiang and Dali were among those affected.

The disaster control authorities in the city of Ruili spoke of damage to houses and injuries, as Chinese media reported, citing the authorities. A video on the Chinese online platform Weibo, China's equivalent of the X platform, showed debris on a street in Ruili and damage to a house roof. The earth tremors were also felt in the Chinese provinces of Guizhou and Guangxi.