Saturday, 14.09.2024 - 7. 13 o'clock

Firefighters work on a flood barrier with sandbags. The Czech Republic is expecting heavy rainfall in the near future, which could lead to high water and flooding. Pancer Václav/CTK/dpa

Warsaw/Prague - In Poland and the Czech Republic, water levels in many rivers have risen sharply after persistent rainfall. Two villages near the city of Opole in Silesia had to be evacuated. In the Czech Republic, the third flood level was declared in several regions, as reported by the CTK news agency.

Elsewhere, sudden heavy rain caused flooding. Czech television published footage on X from the village of Mikulovice near the border with Poland. The footage shows how the masses of water flooded houses, garages and streets in the early morning. "The water flowed down into the village from the surrounding fields," it said.

The fire department offered residents the chance to take shelter in the local gymnasium. So far, however, no one has taken advantage of this. In Budweis (Ceske Budejovice) in southern Bohemia, firefighters have been erecting flood protection walls since Friday evening. They loaded sandbags on the Maltsch River and erected a prefabricated barrier on the banks of the Vltava.

According to meteorologists, the water levels of the rivers in the Czech Republic will continue to rise over the weekend. In some places, it has already rained 50 to 110 liters per square meter since Friday.

The situation is also serious in south-western Poland. In the Opole region, the Biala Glucholaska river overflowed its banks. From the village of Glucholazy near the border with the Czech Republic, 400 residents had to be evacuated to safety. Interior Minister Tomasz Simoniak was at the scene and posted pictures of the rescue workers' work on X. One hundred firefighters and 60 police officers were deployed in the village, Simoniak wrote.

Some residents also had to be evacuated from the village of Morow because the Mora River had burst its banks. In total, the fire department responded to 400 calls in the region. The Meteorological Institute continues to expect persistent rainfall. The alarm level has already been exceeded at 35 water measuring stations, the institute announced on X.