Storms in Europe At least 18 flood victims +++ Masses of water from the Czech Republic reach Germany
Stefan Michel
17.9.2024
Poland and the Czech Republic are bracing themselves for the consequences of a flood of the century and the situation in Lower Austria is also critical after heavy rainfall. People have lost their lives in several EU countries due to the floods. The developments in the ticker.
- Warnings of severe storms had been issued since the beginning of last week: These have now led to catastrophic situations, most notably in Austria, the Czech Republic and Poland.
- The days of heavy rainfall have led to flooding.
- At least 18 people have died so far.
- A dam has burst in Poland.
- Lower Austria has been declared a disaster area.
- The heavy rainfall in Lower Austria is also having an impact on Swiss river cruise passengers: around 100 are currently stranded on a ship on the Danube near Vienna.
5.10 a.m.
The anxiety continues
The fear in the flood areas continues: in large parts of the huge disaster area from Romania and Poland to the Czech Republic and Austria, land is under water. Roads and fields are flooded, cellars and houses are full, dams and dykes have been partially destroyed. In Germany, people living along the Oder and Elbe rivers have to brace themselves for the torrent of water from tributaries in neighboring countries. Rainfall is expected to ease in some of the affected areas this Tuesday.
So far, at least 18 people have lost their lives in the devastating, days-long rain. In Austria, another body was discovered in the floods on Monday evening. It initially remained unclear whether the man, aged between 40 and 50, was also a victim of the floods. Numerous other people are missing.
-
5 o'clock
Klodzko town center: as after bomb explosion
In the small Polish town of Klodzko, around 100 kilometers south of Wroclaw, part of the pedestrian zone looks like a bomb explosion. In the stores on the first floor, shop windows and doors had been torn out. Inside, shelves were overturned and loose cables were hanging around. In Klodzko, the Glatzer Neisse, a tributary of the Oder, had burst its banks.
The small town of Nysa is located on the same river, where the water entered the emergency ward of the local district hospital, as reported by the PAP news agency. 33 patients were brought to safety in inflatable boats, including children and pregnant women. Local authorities ordered evacuations in Nysa and Paczkow. A crack had been discovered in the dam wall of a reservoir in the small town in south-western Poland. According to PAP, 4,900 soldiers were deployed to support the local authorities in the areas affected by the flooding.
Head of government Donald Tusk also announced the provision of aid amounting to the equivalent of around 220 million Swiss francs for the flood victims in the south-west of the country. In Austria, according to Chancellor Karl Nehammer, 300 million euros will initially be available from the disaster fund to repair the damage. The aid pot could be increased if necessary, it was said.
-
4.46 a.m.
Masses of water from the Czech Republic reach Germany
In Saxony in Germany, anxious eyes are focused on the Czech Republic and the Elbe. Water masses from the neighboring country are reaching Germany with a delay. In Dresden, the water level of the Elbe is already more than four times the normal level of 1.42 meters and is expected to exceed the six-meter mark during the course of the day. During the flood of the century in 2002, it was 9.40 meters.
According to the forecast of the German Weather Service (DWD), the heavy rain in the south and east of Bavaria should subside by midday. Before then, however, people will have to prepare for rising water again. In Passau, the water level of the Danube exceeded the warning level 3 early this morning, as reported by the Bavarian Flood Information Service. Several roads, footpaths and parking lots were closed. The Sempt river in Upper Bavaria is also swelling again after an initial drop in water levels. Warning level 3 was also reached at the Berg gauge near the municipality of Wörth (Erding district).
-
4.30 a.m.
Czech Republic deploys army in disaster area
The Czech government has decided to deploy the army in response to the flood disaster. It is planned that up to 2000 soldiers with the appropriate technology will support the civilian authorities until the end of October, as Defense Minister Jana Cernochova announced on X. Army helicopters are to supply people in the worst affected regions in the north-east of the Czech Republic with drinking water and food. Soldiers are also to help with the clean-up work after the floods.
Numerous rivers and streams have burst their banks in the Czech Republic following heavy rain. So far, three deaths have been confirmed and at least seven more people are missing. In Ostrava, the third largest city in the EU member state, dams burst at the confluence of the Oder and Opava rivers. In many places, stores and supermarkets are flooded, water and electricity supplies as well as mobile phone networks are down.
-
4.18 a.m.
Concerns about dam bursts prevail in Austria
There is great concern about further dam bursts in eastern Austria. "There is a high risk of dam failure," said the authorities. More than 200 roads in Lower Austria were closed and 1800 buildings were evacuated. There were also power cuts. In Lower Austria, up to 370 liters of rain per square meter had fallen regionally in the past few days - several times the usual monthly amount.
There are still problems with public transport in Vienna. The Vienna River, which normally runs as a trickle but since Sunday has been a raging river through the middle of the city, has eased slightly.
-
3.55 a.m.
Seven dead in Romania
In Romania, the east of the country is particularly affected by floods. On Monday, the seventh victim was found in the eastern Romanian village of Grivita near the city of Galati, reported the Romanian news agency Mediafax, citing civil protection authorities. Around 6000 farmhouses were hit by the floods, many of them in remote villages. People climbed onto the roofs of houses to avoid being swept away by the floods. Hundreds of firefighters were deployed.
-
22.00 hrs
At least 18 flood victims in Central Europe
After the devastating continuous rain, thousands of people from Poland to the Czech Republic, Romania and Austria are facing the ruins of their existence. The flood situation in several countries remains critical - and the number of victims is rising: At least 18 people have lost their lives in the devastating rain from Poland to Austria. In large parts of the huge disaster area, miles of land are still submerged. Roads and fields are flooded, cellars and houses are full, dams and dykes have been partially destroyed. And meteorologists have predicted further rainfall.
-
5.40 p.m.
Immediate evacuation announced after crack in dam wall in Poland
In the small town of Paczkow in south-western Poland, the mayor has announced the immediate evacuation of the lower-lying districts following a crack in the dam wall of a reservoir. "No one can guarantee that the damage will not worsen," he warned in an appeal on social media.
He called on all residents who need to be evacuated to come forward and asked those whose homes and apartments had not yet been reached by the water to leave them and move to safe areas of the city. Mayor Artur Rolka said on Polish television that after an appeal to leave the buildings voluntarily had not been heeded, he had now decided on a forced evacuation.
The affected reservoir was built above Paczkow on the Glatzer Neisse, a tributary of the Oder.
-
16.08 hrs
Head of Thurgau Travel: "The mood on board is good so far"
The passengers on Thurgau Travel's river cruise ship "Thurgau Prestige" are still stuck on the Danube in Vienna. There are also 99 Swiss people on board.
The head of Thurgau Travel, Daniel Pauli-Kaufmann, has now spoken out. "The decision was made according to established procedures and would probably have been made differently in retrospect," he told Blick when asked whether the trip should not have been canceled due to the flood warning.
Navigating the Danube is currently not permitted in the greater Vienna area for safety reasons. It is also not possible to go ashore. The tour operator now wants to take responsibility. Lectures and quizzes have been spontaneously organized on board for the passengers. Catering is fully guaranteed. "I hear that the mood on board is good so far," Pauli is quoted as saying.
They are ready to continue their journey as soon as this is permitted. Passengers would then be given two options: immediate disembarkation and return home or onward travel to their destination, if possible.
Because the trip was not carried out as offered, "we will definitely refund the price of the trip," said Pauli.
-
2.47 pm
Poland declares a state of disaster for flooded areas
Following severe flooding, Poland has declared a state of disaster for flood areas. The government in Warsaw passed a corresponding decree in a crisis meeting.
The state of disaster applies to parts of the voivodeships of Lower Silesia, Silesia and Opole for a period of 30 days. It gives the authorities more powers to issue orders, as civil liberties and rights are temporarily restricted. For example, the authorities can more easily order certain places, areas or facilities to be evacuated. They can also prohibit citizens from staying in certain places.
Persistent rainfall has led to flooding in south-western Poland on the border with the Czech Republic. In the small town of Klodzko in Lower Silesia, entire streets were flooded and one person was killed. The village of Glucholazy in the Opole region was devastated by masses of water. In the small town of Nysa in the Opole region, water from the River Nysa entered the local district hospital. The clinic has now been completely evacuated, according to the national health service NFZ.
-
11.26 a.m.
99 Swiss on board: passengers still unable to leave cruise ship in Vienna
The passengers on the Thurgau Travel river cruise ship are still unable to disembark in Vienna due to the flooding. The decision lies with the Austrian authorities, Thurgau Travel wrote in a press release on Monday.
Due to the flooding on the Danube caused by heavy rain, 102 passengers and 40 crew members on a Swiss river cruise ship "Thurgau Prestige", among others, have to remain on board in Vienna. 99 Swiss people are said to be on board. They have been unable to leave the ship since Saturday because the jetty to the pier is flooded.
The responsible travel organizer Thurgau Travel announced on Monday morning that the catering for everyone on board is fully guaranteed. The local authorities would decide when the ship could continue its journey or when it would be possible to disembark the passengers.
According to statements made by passengers at the weekend, they were told that they would have to remain on the ship until at least Tuesday, as reported by SRF. The "Thurgau Prestige" was due to sail from Linz to Budapest and back and is now stopping in Vienna until further notice.
Meteorologists had already predicted the severe storms in Austria on Thursday. The river cruise nevertheless began on Friday. "This development was not expected by experts," wrote Thurgau Travel on Monday. This is shown by the fact that, in addition to the MS Thurgau Prestige, a large number of other river ships had to wait in Vienna to continue their journey.
-
11.18 a.m.
Austria: Two more fatalities due to flooding
Two more people have died in Austria as a result of the floods. The two men died in their houses in Höbersdorf (Korneuburg district) and Untergrafendorf (St. Pölten district). Both men fell victim to the masses of water inside their houses.
In Niederösterreich haben Unwetter und Hochwasser zwei weitere Todesopfer gefordert. Wir trauern mit den Familien und Angehörigen! https://t.co/K8Gw02Gkhu— Karl Nehammer (@karlnehammer) September 16, 2024
-
10.19 a.m.
Another dam burst in Lower Austria
Austrian media report that another dam has burst in Lower Austria. In St. Pölten, there has been another dam break on the Traisen. There is currently a 50 to 60-metre hole, which must now be closed as quickly as possible. So far, there have been around 12 dam breaks in Lower Austria.
-
9.15 a.m.
One dead and many missing in the Czech Republic
The floods in the Czech Republic have resulted in the first confirmed death. The authorities also spoke of at least seven missing persons. One person drowned in the small river Krasovka in the Bruntal district in the eastern part of Moravia-Silesia, said police chief Martin Vondrasek on public radio.
Three people were among the missing after a car plunged into a raging river near Jesenik in the Jesenik Mountains. There is no trace of the vehicle. The other people fell into various bodies of water such as the Otava River. A man from a retirement home on the border with Poland is also missing.
-
8.00 a.m.
Floods have the Czech Republic firmly in their grip
There is still no relief in sight in the flood and inundation areas in the Czech Republic. The flood wave on the Morava River reached Litovel, almost 200 kilometers east of Prague. Entire streets there were under water, as reported by the CTK agency. The authorities of the small town with just under 10,000 inhabitants appealed to the population not to obstruct the emergency services. "We expect the water level of the river to rise further in the next few hours", the mayor warned on social media.
The water levels also continued to rise in many other places. A danger level was declared for the area around the town of Frydlant in northern Bohemia. In Hradec Kralove (Königgrätz) on the Elbe, the highest flood alert level was now in force. In Usti nad Labem (Aussig on the Elbe) near the border with Saxony, further flood protection walls were to be erected during the course of the day to protect the city center and the Strekov (Schreckenstein) district. The Elbe was not expected to crest there until Wednesday at around 7.65 meters above sea level.
In the municipality of Troubky in the administrative region of Olomouc, there have been no major effects so far - contrary to fears. The Becva (Betschwa) did not overflow its banks for the time being. The town had become a symbol of the 1997 flood disaster in Moravia, when nine people died and 150 houses were devastated.
Further rain was expected throughout the Czech Republic on Monday, which could be heavy in the south.
In the heaviest storms for years, masses of water flowed through entire towns such as Jesenik in the Jesenik Mountains and Krnov on the border with Poland at the weekend. In Jesenik, the emergency services had to rescue hundreds of people from the floods using boats and helicopters. After the water had drained away, landslides threatened in many places.
-
7.55 a.m.
Water levels on the Elbe continue to rise
Water levels continue to rise on the Elbe in Saxony. According to data from the state flood center, the level in Dresden was 5.54 meters in the morning. This means that the six-meter mark is expected to be exceeded during the course of the day. From this value, the second-highest alert level three applies. Flooding is also possible in built-up areas.
This level has already been reached at the gauge in Schöna on the Elbe near the Czech border, where the water level stood at 6.09 meters. The Lusatian Neisse near Görlitz on the border with Poland is also on alert level three. The water level there was 5.56 meters - just a few centimeters away from the highest alert level of four.
A section of the B 99 highway in Görlitz was closed for safety reasons, said a police spokesman. The guideline value for warning level 3 here is 4.80 meters.
-
7.25 a.m.
Storm in Poland: Flood wave to reach Wroclaw - flood alert declared
After severe storms and flooding in south-western Poland, the city of Wroclaw in Lower Silesia is preparing for a flood wave. Mayor Jacek Sutryk declared a flood alert for the city on the Oder. The associated safety measures included round-the-clock monitoring of the dykes, the inspection and protection of canals and the closure of dyke crossings, Sutryk said in a video posted on Facebook.
Hochwasser: Polen bereitet sich auf Überschwemmungen vor.— Auslandsdienst.pl (Polskie Radio dla Zagranicy) (@Auslandsdienst) September 14, 2024
Regierungschef Donald Tusk traf am Freitag in Breslau ein, um an einer Besprechung des Krisenstabs teilzunehmen. Die niederschlesische Stadt war beim Oder-Hochwasser 1997 zu einem Drittel überschwemmt worden. pic.twitter.com/urBWgtwFlN
The flood wave is expected to reach Wroclaw on Wednesday. The previous forecasts that Wroclaw would not be so badly affected have been corrected, said the mayor. However, the flood is not expected to be as high as the flood on the Oder in 1997, when a third of the city was flooded.
Sutryk emphasized that the infrastructure is in a much better condition today. There are new dykes, retention basins and polders. He hoped that the flood would not enter the city.
-
7.05 a.m.
Storm continues: new rainfall in Lower Austria
After a relatively calm night, the Austrian province of Lower Austria, which was particularly hard hit, is threatened with more rain on Monday morning. Another 20-60 liters of rain per square meter are expected to fall by Tuesday morning, reports wetter.at.
The situation in public transport is particularly tense. In Vienna, the operation of four subway lines is still impaired, which could lead to chaotic conditions for commuters.
Katastrophales Hochwasser in Wilhelmsburg südlich von St. Pölten. Krisenstab erklärt ganz Niederösterreich zum Katastrophengebiet #Hochwasser #österreich pic.twitter.com/lutSXMNO7V— Unwetter-Freaks (@unwetterfreaks) September 15, 2024
-
4.50 a.m.
Floods in Europe - raging torrents cause damage
Poland and the Czech Republic are bracing themselves for the consequences of a flood of the century and the situation in Lower Austria is also critical after heavy rainfall. People in several EU countries lost their lives in the floods: A firefighter died in Austria, a man died in Poland, six people died in Romania.
Water levels are also rising in eastern Germany, although the situation there is less dramatic so far. It is expected that today, Monday, the Elbe in Dresden will reach the benchmark of alert level 3 (6.00 meters). The city had already declared alert level 2 on Sunday evening, and according to the state flood center, the water level rose to 5.32 meters during the night (as of 1:00 a.m.). By way of comparison, the normal level of the Elbe at the Dresden gauge is around 2 meters; at the peak of the flood of the century in 2002, it was 9.40 meters.
Due to global warming, many regions are experiencing extreme weather more frequently and more often. Flooding is one of the consequences.
-
4.40 a.m.
Czech government to decide on financial aid
The flood situation is particularly dramatic in the Czech town of Krnov, which was almost completely flooded on Sunday. According to the CTK agency, Deputy Mayor Miroslav Binar said that the situation was worse than during the flood disaster of 1997. The Opava and Opavice rivers meet in the small town, which has 23,000 inhabitants and lies around 240 kilometers east of Prague. Helicopters were deployed to rescue people in distress from the air. The situation was also critical in many other places in the east of the country, such as the cities of Opava and Ostrava.
The government in Prague will meet today, Monday, to decide on emergency aid for those affected. Czech President Petr Pavel called for donations for the flood victims. He noted that the worst affected areas - for example around Jesenik in the Jeseníky Mountains and Frydlant in northern Bohemia - are also some of the poorest regions in the country.
-
4.10 a.m.
Exceptional situation in Lower Austria
In the Austrian province of Lower Austria, torrential floods washed through streets and settlements on Monday night. Thousands of rescue workers continue to work tirelessly in the persistent rain. People have to be brought to safety and dams made of sandbags have to be piled up to protect houses and cellars.
Although the rain eased somewhat in some regions during the night, weather services have predicted further heavy rainfall on Monday. Prime Minister Johanna Mikl-Leitner spoke on Sunday of an "exceptional situation, the likes of which we have never seen before".
The province around Vienna has been hit harder than ever by the floods and has been declared a complete disaster area. At the Ottenstein reservoir, water is being released in a controlled manner through the flood gates. This is intended to prevent sudden flood waves, but initially exacerbates the dramatic flood situation downstream on the course of the already swollen River Kamp. Residents and thousands of volunteers tried to protect their homes with sandbag walls.
In the capital city of Vienna, the Wien River turned from a trickle into a raging torrent. The flood there is as high as is statistically expected only once every 100 years. New rain on Monday is likely to cause the Vienna River to swell further because it has many inflows from other flood areas, as Vienna's mayor Michael Ludwig said.
-
Monday, September 16, 2024, 3.48 am
More rain in Bavaria
The flood situation in Bavaria remains tense. However, it is unlikely to get any worse than it is now, predicted the Bavarian Flood Information Service (HND) on Sunday. It will continue to rain until Tuesday, especially in the south and south-east of Bavaria.
-
23.09 hrs
Flood night in Austria - floodgates open on dam
Torrential floods wash through streets and settlements in the disaster area in Lower Austria during the night. Thousands of rescue workers continue to work tirelessly in the persistent rain. People have to be brought to safety and dams made of sandbags have to be built to protect houses and cellars.
At the Ottenstein reservoir on the River Kamp, flood gates were opened to allow some of the water to drain away in a controlled manner. Since then, fountains of water have been cascading down the dam wall. As a result, the water level in the lower reaches of the Kamp continues to rise and roads and meadows are flooded.
More than 25,000 emergency personnel were deployed in Lower Austria, supported by around 1,000 soldiers. Until nightfall, the military used a Black Hawk helicopter to transport large bags of sand and gravel to seal leaks in dams.
-
21.50 hrs
Swiss river cruise passengers stuck on the Danube in Vienna
The heavy rainfall in Lower Austria is also affecting Swiss river cruise passengers. Around 100 are currently stuck on a ship on the Danube near Vienna.
The passengers and around 40 crew members are currently not allowed to leave the "Thurgau Prestige", which is moored on the riverbank. On Sunday evening, the travel company Thurgau Travel confirmed a corresponding report by the Tagesschau program on Swiss television SRF.
According to the eastern Swiss company, passengers, tour guides and crew members are not allowed to disembark following official instructions. Thurgau Travel referred to the website marinetraffic.com, where it can be seen that other river cruise ships are currently waiting on the shore in Vienna.
The "Thurgau Prestige" is scheduled to sail from Linz to Budapest and back and is now stopping in Vienna until further notice. It is still unclear until when the ship will have to wait in Vienna for better conditions.
As SRF reports, according to Thurgau Travel, the local authorities will decide whether and when passengers can disembark. According to passengers, they have been told that they will have to stay on the ship until at least Tuesday.
There is a threat of further rainfall in Vienna on Monday. Depending on how the weather develops, the involuntary stay on the ship could therefore last even longer, SRF continues.
-
20.36 hrs
At least eight dead in floods in Europe
The severe flooding in parts of Europe had claimed the lives of at least eight people by Sunday. In Romania, the authorities confirmed a fifth and sixth death in the county of Galati. One person died in Austria and one in Poland. In the Czech Republic, four people were also missing after being swept away by the masses of water, according to the police.
Since Thursday, continuous rain had led to dramatic flooding in Romania, the Czech Republic, Poland and eastern Austria, among other places. The all-clear was not given on Sunday either. The worst is not over yet, warned Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala. Thousands of people had to leave their homes.
A firefighter died in the province of Lower Austria around Vienna, which was declared a disaster area. He fell on the stairs while pumping out a flooded cellar, according to the fire department.
-
19.08 hrs
Ottenstein reservoir: masses of water plunge into the swollen River Kamp
At the Ottenstein reservoir in the province of Lower Austria, large masses of water are now plunging through flood gates into the already swollen River Kamp. Downstream, the dramatic flood situation has been exacerbated once again. In several communities, the roads along the Kamp had already been flooded beforehand. Residents and thousands of volunteers are trying to protect their homes with sandbag walls.
The situation was precarious in Gars am Kamp, for example, around 25 kilometers east of the Ottenstein reservoir. Several dozen people had already been brought to safety and buildings evacuated over the weekend in the village of around 3,500 inhabitants.
-
18.38 hrs
Flooding in Lower Austria - an unprecedented exceptional situation
The province of Lower Austria around Vienna has been hit harder by flooding than ever before. "This is an exceptional situation, the likes of which we have never seen before," said Johanna Mikl-Leitner, Governor of Lower Austria (Prime Minister). The situation on the Kamp River northwest of Vienna was particularly precarious.
The reservoirs in the upper course of the river were full to the brim and the controlled release of water caused the river to continue to swell in the lower section. Further masses of water from the Ottenstein reservoir were expected. In the municipality of Gars am Kamp, sandbags were constantly being used to build new embankments to protect houses.
In the afternoon, the rain that had been falling for days eased somewhat, but further rainfall was forecast for Monday. "We feel the power of nature, but also the power of togetherness, of solidarity," said Mikl-Leitner. She thanked the thousands of members of the volunteer fire departments who had worked tirelessly.
-
18.10 hrs
After dam burst in Poland: Water rises in Klodzko
After a dam burst in the Snow Mountains on Poland's border with the Czech Republic, the situation in the small town of Klodzko has worsened. A new flood wave has reached the town, mayor Michal Piszko told the news agency PAP. The Glatzer Neisse, a tributary of the Oder, now has a water level of 6.84 meters at Klodzko. An average water level of around one meter is usual, a spokesman for the fire department told the German Press Agency.
In some streets of the town, the water was one and a half meters high, the mayor added. Mountain troops from the Polish army were on their way with boats to rescue citizens who had fled from the water to the second or third floor of their houses. There is no longer a water supply in the town of 26,000 inhabitants, which lies one hundred kilometers south of Wroclaw. The gas will also be cut off soon, said the mayor.
According to police, a man died in the village of Krosnovice, not far from Klodzko. The emergency services were initially unable to rescue him as the village was flooded. A dam had previously burst in Stronie Slaskie in Lower Silesia. The water is now flowing from there via the river Biala Ladecka into the Glatzer Neisse.
Kłodzko in Poland is already flooded. It's catastrophic. The local authorities are warning residents that another flood wave is on it's way and that it will be larger than the first one....😩pic.twitter.com/dnvbmj9Qyd— Volcaholic 🌋 (@volcaholic1) September 15, 2024
-
16.52 hrs
Krnov in the Czech Republic almost completely under water
The Czech town of Krnov has been almost completely flooded. According to the CTK agency, Deputy Mayor Miroslav Binar said that an estimated 70 to 80 percent of the city was under water. It is now too late for an evacuation. The municipality is no longer in a position to organize help for the citizens. It is therefore in contact with the higher-level administrative region of Moravia-Silesia. The situation is worse than during the flood disaster of 1997.
The Opava and Opavice rivers meet in Krnov, which lies around 240 kilometers east of Prague and has a population of just under 23,000. Helicopters were deployed to rescue people in distress from the air.
Ve velmi vážné situaci je @mestoopava . Voda, která prolila Jeseníky, teď odtéká přes Krnov, Opavu na Ostravu. Za vodou jsou Držkovice, odřízla je obří laguna. Vávrovicemi, další částí Opavy, řeka teče přímo přes domy. Pořád stoupá, kulminace se tady čeká okolo 20.hodiny. pic.twitter.com/70xGkXg4jS— Josef Kvasnička (@Kvasnicka_CT) September 15, 2024
-
3.40 p.m.
Mayor of Vienna: We have the situation under control
After days of continuous rain, the Austrian capital is partially flooded. However, Mayor Michael Ludwig reassured: "Overall, we have the situation well under control".
"Fortunately, we have a stable situation on the Danube, the main river," he said. The rain has eased somewhat. But on the Vienna River, which turned from a trickle into a raging torrent, the flood was as high as is statistically only expected once every 100 years.
More rain was expected on Monday. This is likely to have an effect on the Wien River because it has many tributaries from other flood areas, Ludwig said. The flood basins along the river were full.
-
3.06 p.m.
Number of flood deaths in Romania rises to five
The severe flooding in Romania has claimed the life of one more person. The number of victims in Galati County has risen to five, local authorities announced on Sunday.
-
14.44 hrs
Catch basin full to the brim: Vienna river now flows unchecked towards the city center
After days of continuous rain, the Austrian capital has been flooded. At the Kennedy Bridge on the Vienna River, the water level rose from 50 centimeters to 2.26 meters within one day, according to the crisis management team. Footpaths and cycle paths are flooded, restaurant terraces on the banks are under water.
In the suburb of Penzing, northwest of Vienna, the Vienna River had already partially burst its banks. Houses were evacuated, streets and an underground parking garage were under water. The power supply was temporarily interrupted in three districts of Vienna. The electricity supplier promised to restore the supply as quickly as possible. In the region, the operation of two subway lines was partially suspended.
The catch basins for flood water along the Vienna River in the outer districts of Vienna were full to the brim. "The Vienna River is now flowing unabated into the city center," said Thomas Kozuh-Schneeberger, spokesman for Vienna's water authorities. The rain is expected to subside in the course of the afternoon.
Wienfluss. U4. Schönbrunn. Liesing. pic.twitter.com/ORoWFu88yH— Martin Thür (@MartinThuer) September 15, 2024
-
2.08 p.m.
Dam in Poland broken - helicopter in action
After heavy rainfall, another dam in south-western Poland has been overwhelmed by the masses of water. Helicopters are to rescue the people trapped by the water.
A dam has burst in south-western Poland after heavy rainfall. After the structure in Stronie Slaskie in Lower Silesia gave way, the water is now flowing down the Biala Ladecka River and is heading for the area of the Glatzer Neisse, the Meteorological Institute announced on X. It is a serious threat to the towns along these rivers, it said. The police have sent a rescue helicopter to the area to bring people trapped by the water to safety. Army and homeland security soldiers were also deployed.
The village of Stronie Slaskie is located in the Glatzer Snow Mountains on Poland's border with the Czech Republic. On Saturday evening, a dam in Miedzygorze had already overflowed in the mountainous region.
-
11.39 a.m.
Firefighter in Austria dies during flood operation
A firefighter has died during a flood operation in Austria. This was announced by the Lower Austria crisis management team. He is said to have been in a cellar during a pump operation.
In Vienna, masses of water are rolling through the city along the Vienna River. In most districts, however, the meter-high walls along the artificial riverbed are still holding up. With persistent rain and gale-force winds, there was no relief in sight.
"We are experiencing difficult, dramatic hours in Lower Austria", said Johanna Mikl-Leitner, Governor (Prime Minister) of Lower Austria. "For many Lower Austrians, these will be the most difficult hours of their lives," she added. "We will do everything we can to stand up to the water to protect the country and its people."
The presenter of the ORF channel, Simone Stribl, showed a video of the raging waters in Vienna on the news portal X. There, traffic on two subway lines was partially suspended. The Austrian railroad company ÖBB also suspended train services on a line south of the Danube.
-
09.18 a.m.
First death in floods in Poland
There has been a first fatality in the floods in Poland. "We have the first confirmed death by drowning here, in the Klodzko district," said Prime Minister Donald Tusk, who was attending a meeting of the task force there. He did not give any more details at first. Tusk repeated his appeal to the population to take the authorities' evacuation calls seriously and to get to safety in good time. "The situation is dramatic in many places."
The small Lower Silesian town of Klodzko with 26,000 inhabitants is located one hundred kilometers south of Breslau (Wroclaw) on the Glatzer Neisse, a tributary of the Oder. The situation there worsened during the night. On Sunday morning, the water level of the Glatzer Neisse was 6.65 meters. An average water level of one meter is normal, a spokesman for the local fire department told the German Press Agency.
Head of government Tusk said that 1,600 people had been brought to safety in the Klodzko district. He expected further evacuations. Air force helicopters were on their way to Wroclaw and rescue helicopters were also being used. In parts of the flooded areas, the power supply has been interrupted and there are problems with mobile communications in some places. The waterworks in Klodzko warned that the tap water was no longer suitable for drinking and had to be boiled.
Evacuations in the Opole regionThe situation also worsened elsewhere. In the village of Glucholazy in the Opole region, sirens were wailing in the morning. The authorities there ordered a forced evacuation from all threatened districts because the Biala Glucholaska river had burst its banks. The Meteorological Institute distributed pictures on X showing that large parts of the town are under water.
Provisional protective walls and a bridge in Glucholazy have already been flooded, it said. "We're getting everyone to safety, whether they want to or not," Mayor Pawel Szymkowicz told TVN24. The masses of water could tear away the bridge in the village at any time. Rescue work would then be difficult.
-
08.28 a.m.
Disaster alert in Austria - reservoir threatens to overflow
The water levels of several rivers in Austria are rising dramatically. Numerous streams have already burst their banks in the persistent rain. The entire province of Lower Austria around Vienna has been declared a disaster area.
"The situation continues to worsen due to the massive rainfall throughout the state", Stephan Pernkopf, Deputy Governor (Prime Minister) of Lower Austria, told the APA news agency. He warned of "massive flooding". There was a risk of landslides in some places because the ground was completely wet. Roads are flooded.
In some communities in Lower Austria north of Vienna, the fire department had to rescue people trapped in their homes during the night. One person was trapped in their car in the flood waters of the Pielach river west of Vienna and had to be rescued. Some of the firefighters are using inflatable boats.
People in streets close to the river were asked to leave their homes in several municipalities. The declaration of a disaster area gives authorities extended powers, for example to order evacuations. In Vienna, operations on two subway lines were partially suspended as a precaution.
The situation is particularly precarious in the area of the Kamp and Krems rivers, which flow into the Danube. The energy supplier EVN expects the Ottenstein reservoir on the Kamp, which is already almost full to the brim, to overflow during the course of the day. This would cause the lower reaches of the river to swell significantly once again.
The Austrian railroad company ÖBB suspended train services on a 25-kilometre stretch of track that runs along the Danube about five kilometers to the south. Buses are running between Amstetten and St. Valentin instead.
According to official figures, a 100-year flood was exceeded on the Thaya River in the Waidhofen district around 70 kilometers north of the Danube. This means that the water levels were higher than can be statistically expected once every 100 years.
-
07.40 a.m.
Further evacuations due to flooding in the Czech Republic
The storms with high water and flooding continue to keep the emergency services in the Czech Republic on their toes. The border area with Poland in the east of the country is particularly affected. On Sunday night, the mayor of Cesky Tesin ordered the evacuation of several thousand residents from the city center. The Olsa, a tributary of the Oder, was threatening to burst its banks.
Thousands of people had already been forced to leave their homes in Opava on the river of the same name due to the acute risk of flooding. The city's largest prefabricated housing estate was among those affected. People also had to be evacuated to safety in Krnov and other towns. In the Jeseníky Mountains, the 2000-inhabitant community of Ceska Ves was cut off from the outside world by the masses of water from the Bela. According to forecasts, the rainfall was not expected to let up until Monday at the earliest.
In the south-west of the Czech Republic, the Husinec dam in the foothills of the Bohemian Forest overflowed due to the floods. However, the communities below along the Blanice were warned in good time. The situation on the Vltava and Elbe was much more relaxed than initially feared. The second flood alert level ("standby") was reached at the gauge in Usti nad Labem (Aussig on the Elbe). At the Prague-Vyton gauge, the level of the Vltava was around 2.17 meters above zero on Sunday morning.
-
Sunday, September 15, 07:35 a.m.
Dam in Poland overflows - settlements evacuated
A dam has overflowed in south-western Poland after heavy rainfall. "The dam in Miedzygorze is overflowing. Although water has been released, it has reached its maximum level! The water inflow is huge," wrote the Lower Silesian municipality of Bystryca Klodzka on X.
The situation is critical and the inhabitants of the lower-lying villages have been evacuated, according to the Regional Water Management Authority in Wroclaw.
The dam on the Wilczka stream in Miedzygorze, built at the beginning of the 20th century, is located in the Glatzer Snow Mountains on Poland's border with the Czech Republic. The dam is 29 meters high and the flood protection basin can hold almost one million cubic meters of water. This was already insufficient during the floods of 1997, when the water also overflowed the dam.
-
21.29 hrs
Czech Republic: Thousands are evacuated
Due to the threat of flooding, evacuations in the Czech Republic are being extended. In Opava on the border with Poland, thousands of people had to be evacuated to safety, as the authorities announced on Saturday evening. The city's largest prefabricated housing estate is among those affected. The river of the same name, Opava, a tributary of the Oder, has already overflowed its banks in some places. There were fears of a flood of the century or even a stronger flood than the 1997 disaster. Hundreds of people in other places in the region also had to leave their homes.
According to the police, several people were missing. Near Jesenik in the Jesenik Mountains, a car plunged into a raging torrent. One occupant was able to escape to the shore, but there was no trace of three others. In Jankovice, a 54-year-old man fell into a flooding stream during clean-up work and never resurfaced.
The highest flood alert level "Danger" was in force at around 80 water level measuring stations in the Czech Republic. This means that there is a danger to life and limb or a threat of major damage to property. The north-east of the country was particularly affected. A danger level was declared in the administrative regions of Moravia-Silesia and Olomouc (Olomouc). The army provided helicopters for relief operations. Members of the government met in Prague for another crisis meeting.
-
20.31 hrs
Austria: Fire brigade and Red Cross in action
The flood situation in the flooded areas of Austria continues to worsen as the rain continues to fall. Chancellor Karl Nehammer told the ORF radio station on Saturday evening. The army is ready to provide support.
24 municipalities have been declared disaster areas due to the risk of flooding. The situation is particularly precarious in the Waldviertel region in Lower Austria north of Vienna. The Kamp, a tributary of the Danube, has already flooded massively there.
In many places, the fire department and Red Cross are helping to evacuate particularly endangered buildings and bring people to safety.
Rainfall is expected to continue during the night. The Ottenstein am Kamp reservoir is threatening to overflow. Masses of water had been drained there since Monday in order to increase the capacity for the expected rainwater. However, the limit is likely to be reached on Sunday, according to the emergency services. Meteorologists do not expect the weather to improve slightly until Sunday.
-
18.04 hrs
Poland expects flood wave in the Oder
After continuous rain in Poland, the Silesian city of Opole is preparing for a flood wave in the Oder. The water level will be around five meters on Sunday morning, the city administration announced on Saturday. It could rise to a maximum of six meters by Monday. There is currently no danger to the population from the flooding. According to a city spokesperson, the normal water level of the Oder in Opole is around four meters.
The Opolskie Voivodeship in south-western Poland has been hit hardest by the storms so far. The situation is most difficult in the district around Prudnik on the border with the Czech Republic and in the neighboring district of Nysa, said Interior Minister Tomasz Siemoniak. "The coming hours will be tough. We must expect many new incidents and dangers. Once again, I appeal to residents and citizens to listen to the instructions of the services, especially when it comes to evacuation."
-
17.15 hrs
Flood risk in eastern Saxony and Bavaria
Continuous rain east of the Elbe and Spree rivers is also causing the rivers in eastern Saxony to swell. According to the state flood center's map, the Neisse in Zittau has been raised to alert level 2 with a level of 2.48 meters. The authorities are appealing to residents to take precautions. At the Gröditz gauge on the Löbauer Wasser (Spree area), alert level 2 is in force with a water level of 2.32 meters.
In the south and south-east of Bavaria, many people are filling sandbags after hours of rainfall because rivers are threatening to flood or groundwater is pushing upwards. In some places, rail links are down, underpasses are closed and fields are flooded.
In Passau, areas of the old town will probably be closed in the evening as a precaution. Winter tires and snow shovels are needed at high altitudes in the Alps - and all this in the middle of September.
-
5.01 pm
Czech Republic and Poland evacuate houses
In the Czech Republic in the eastern administrative region of Moravia-Silesia, the authorities estimate that hundreds, if not thousands, of people will have to be evacuated from their homes to safety. A state of danger has been declared there and in the region around Olomouc (Olomouc). Even small streams turned into raging torrents. In some places, people had to be brought to safety by boat. Pictures showed flooded streets with floating cars. The army was on standby to help.
A clinic also had to be evacuated due to the flooding. More than 180 patients from the Hospital of the Brothers of Mercy in Brno were gradually transferred to other facilities, according to the hospital's management.
Continuous rain is also causing rivers to swell in south-western Poland. Since Friday morning, more rain has fallen there than during the so-called millennium flood of 1997. 161.5 millimetres fell in Jarnoltowek in the Silesian region of Opole within 24 hours, according to the Meteorological Institute (IMGW).
The mayor of Jarnoltowek ordered the evacuation of residents whose houses were located below a reservoir. This threatened to overflow.
Poland's second-largest city, Krakow, is also struggling with flooding after heavy rainfall. Citizens who want to protect their buildings themselves can pick up sandbags at 28 locations in the city, the city administration wrote on X. Public transport in the southern Polish metropolis with around 800,000 inhabitants was temporarily disrupted on Saturday after several underpasses in the city center were filled with water. Streetcars and buses had to be temporarily diverted. In the afternoon, the city administration reported that the problems had been resolved.
-
4.37 p.m.
Tips from Poland: "Leave the car in 15 centimetres of water"
In view of extreme rainfall, Polish broadcaster TVN24 has given drivers tips on what to do in the event of sudden flooding. In areas with many concreted and asphalted surfaces, it sometimes only takes between 30 minutes and two hours for a critical amount of water to accumulate, according to a special program on the storms.
The first warning level begins at just 15 centimetres of water on the road. "This is the threshold at which the car loses its steering ability. Pull over to the side of the road, leave your car and look for a safe place."
It becomes even more dangerous when the water reaches a height of 60 centimetres. "Then the car is washed away and the occupants can no longer get out." Even parked vehicles could then become a danger to third parties if they are swept away by the water.
This morning, the fire department in Kalkow near the Silesian town of Opole rescued a woman from her car. She had driven her car over a heavily flooded road and was swept off the road by the masses of water. The portal Nowiny Nyskie showed pictures of the small car with the hood and windscreen already submerged in the water.
-
16.14 hrs
Austria declares some municipalities a disaster area
Operations centers in Austria have declared more than a dozen communities as disaster areas due to the ongoing heavy rainfall. In the Waldviertel region around 120 kilometers northwest of Vienna, floods are expected that occur only once every 100 years on a long-term average.
The emergency services are preparing to bring people to safety as a precaution. There are fears that the Ottenstein reservoir could overflow. In view of the predicted storms, water has already been drained there since Monday to create more space, said the spokesperson for energy supplier EVN.
An overflow would cause considerable flooding on the Kamp, a tributary of the Danube. According to current forecasts, the values for a 100-year flood could be exceeded in the lower reaches of the river. A 20 to 30-year flood is expected on the Danube.
The ground is completely saturated. Up to 150 millimetres of rain have already fallen in some places since Thursday. By the night from Sunday to Monday, up to 230 millimetres of rain are forecast in some places. There are also strong winds.
-
12.36 pm
At least four dead due to flooding in Romania
Heavy rain and severe flooding have claimed the first lives in the south-eastern European EU country of Romania. At least four people died in the floods in Galati County in the eastern region of Moldova, as the news agency Mediafax reported, citing civil protection authorities.
The victims were mainly elderly people, including two women aged 96 and 86. A further 90 people were evacuated, wrote the news portal "digi24.ro".
The water masses reached a height of up to 1.7 meters in the affected villages, the reports continued. People had climbed onto the roofs of houses to avoid being swept away by the floods. 200 firefighters were deployed and an army helicopter had set course for the disaster area. Rescue workers assume that many elderly people, whose freedom of movement is restricted, are still trapped in their homes in the flooded areas.
Heavy rain also caused flooded streets and cellars in other parts of Romania. The storm was caused by Cyclone "Boris", which had raged over the Adriatic just two days ago and caused flooding in Croatia in particular.
-
12.21 p.m.
Four dead due to flooding in Romania
Four people have died as a result of flooding caused by heavy rainfall in Romania, according to the AFP news agency. Rescue workers announced on Saturday that four people had been found dead in the south-eastern region of Galati. "There was flooding due to the heavy rainfall" and dozens of people had to be rescued across the country.
A video from the rescue services showed dozens of houses along the Danube under water. Head of government Marcel Ciolacu was expected in the flood area.
Preparations have also been underway in Poland, the Czech Republic, Austria, Slovakia and Hungary since Thursday due to the expected flooding caused by the continuous rainfall. Numerous events had to be canceled due to the storms with squalls.
-
10.15 a.m.
Tens of thousands of households in the Czech Republic without power
More than 60,000 households in the Czech Republic are without electricity due to the storms in Eastern Europe. This was reported by the CTK agency with reference to the energy suppliers. The administrative region around Usti nad Labem (Aussig an der Elbe) in the north-west of the country on the border with Saxony was the worst affected.
There alone, more than 20,000 households were temporarily without electricity. The reason given was that trees fell on the overhead lines due to the soaked ground and strong winds.
The Czech Republic is struggling with heavy and in some places extreme rainfall. Many rivers and streams flooded. In the municipality of Siroka Niva in the Bruntal district in the east of the country, around 40 people had to be evacuated from their homes to safety as a precaution. The village of Visnova in the Liberec district in northern Bohemia could only be reached by a heavy off-road fire department truck due to flooded roads.
There were also problems with rail traffic: Trees that had fallen onto the tracks blocked several lines. A replacement bus service was set up between the West Bohemian spa town of Frantiskovy Lazne (Franzensbad) and Bad Brambach in Saxony. The Czech state railroad (CD) allows travelers to return their tickets for journeys in the period up to Sunday without cancellation fees.
-
8.00 a.m.
Flood alert in the Czech Republic: authorities announce warning level 3
Heavy continuous rain has led to flood alerts on many rivers and streams in the Czech Republic. The highest warning level 3 (danger) was in force at more than 25 water level stations on Saturday morning, for example in Spindleruv Mlyn (Spindleruv Mlyn) on the upper reaches of the Elbe.
Water levels were expected to continue to rise over the weekend. Particularly heavy rain fell in the Jeseníky Mountains and the Krkonoše Mountains, but also in southern Bohemia and northern Moravia.
According to the Czech weather service CHMU, 100 to 170 millimeters of precipitation fell in the most affected regions in the last 24 hours. In Mikulovice in the Jesenik district, masses of water from the surrounding fields flooded houses and roads. The Bela, a tributary of the Glatzer Neisse, also caused problems there. The fire departments erected barriers made of sandbags at numerous bodies of water. Trees fell in many places due to the soaked ground. Several railroad lines were interrupted.
In Prague, preparations for the expected flooding of the Vltava were in full swing. Flood barriers were to be erected along the banks in other parts of the city. Shipping traffic was suspended. The peak was expected in the Czech capital on Sunday night with a flow rate of around 1000 cubic meters of water per second.
On the Elbe in Usti nad Labem (Aussig an der Elbe), the situation was still calm with normal water levels. The course of the major rivers in the Czech Republic is regulated by numerous dams. According to earlier information from Agriculture Minister Marek Vyborny, there was recently around 879 million cubic meters of free capacity nationwide to hold back the masses of water.
-
Saturday, 14.09.2024 - 7. 13 o'clock
Floods in the Czech Republic and Poland - two towns evacuated
Warsaw/Prague - In Poland and the Czech Republic, water levels in many rivers have risen sharply after persistent rainfall. Two villages near the city of Opole in Silesia had to be evacuated. In the Czech Republic, the third flood level was declared in several regions, as reported by the CTK news agency.
Elsewhere, sudden heavy rain caused flooding. Czech television published footage on X from the village of Mikulovice near the border with Poland. The footage shows how the masses of water flooded houses, garages and streets in the early morning. "The water flowed down into the village from the surrounding fields," it said.
The fire department offered residents the chance to take shelter in the local gymnasium. So far, however, no one has taken advantage of this. In Budweis (Ceske Budejovice) in southern Bohemia, firefighters have been erecting flood protection walls since Friday evening. They loaded sandbags on the Maltsch River and erected a prefabricated barrier on the banks of the Vltava.
According to meteorologists, the water levels of the rivers in the Czech Republic will continue to rise over the weekend. In some places, it has already rained 50 to 110 liters per square meter since Friday.
The situation is also serious in south-western Poland. In the Opole region, the Biala Glucholaska river overflowed its banks. From the village of Glucholazy near the border with the Czech Republic, 400 residents had to be evacuated to safety. Interior Minister Tomasz Simoniak was at the scene and posted pictures of the rescue workers' work on X. One hundred firefighters and 60 police officers were deployed in the village, Simoniak wrote.
Some residents also had to be evacuated from the village of Morow because the Mora River had burst its banks. In total, the fire department responded to 400 calls in the region. The Meteorological Institute continues to expect persistent rainfall. The alarm level has already been exceeded at 35 water measuring stations, the institute announced on X.
-
11 p.m.
Rain without end: Czech Republic and eastern Germany prepare for flooding
As here in the Czech Republic, it is raining so much in Germany and its eastern neighbors that flooding is imminent. The Czech government says it is preparing for the worst. It fears such severe flooding, which statistically only occurs once a century. The situation could become particularly critical in the east of the Czech Republic. According to forecasts, up to 400 liters of precipitation per square meter could fall there up to and including Sunday.
The situation could also worsen in Germany: The Elbe could bring flood waters to Saxony, the Oder to Brandenburg. The situation is already tense due to the collapse of the Carola Bridge in Dresden. Meanwhile, emergency services are working flat out to clear debris out of the way.
-
22:27
Fire department in the Czech Republic deployed more than 1700 times
The Czech fire department is in constant operation due to the heavy storms with heavy rain. According to the fire department, 1736 call-outs had been registered by 6 p.m. on Friday evening. The number of traffic accidents is increasing, the Czech fire department said on X. "We are once again urgently warning against driving on rivers in flood, which is life-threatening recklessness in these conditions. Unfortunately, there were also such incidents today," the fire department said.
Za pátek 13. září evidujeme do 18h celkem 1 736 událostí.— Hasičský záchranný sbor ČR (@hasici_cr) September 13, 2024
🛠️ Z toho je 1398 technických pomocí. Patří sem zejména výjezdy k odstranění spadlých dřevin z vozovek a koryt potoků,
rozvoz pytlů s pískem na žádost místních samospráv a čerpání vody.
🚧 Roste i počet dopravních nehod. pic.twitter.com/5BJRl5wR44
-
7.33 p.m.
Rain roller also moves over Switzerland during the night
During the night, the area of precipitation rolling in from Eastern Europe also reaches Switzerland. On the northern slopes of the Alps and in eastern and central Switzerland, precipitation is expected to continue in places. The snow line is between 1200 and 1500 meters. The rain forecast from "meteonews" shows the expected probability of precipitation at 1 am. During the course of the night, the rain area will move further south.
-
5.51 pm
Austria expects up to 300 liters of rain
Weather experts in Austria are expecting massive amounts of rain with flooding and landslides in the coming days. From Friday to Tuesday, 100 to 200 liters of rain per square meter could fall in most of the Alpine country, according to the state meteorology institute Geosphere Austria. In parts of Lower Austria and Upper Austria, it could even exceed 300 liters. Along the Danube, emergency services are preparing for floods that occur every 10 to 15 years, according to the authorities. Among other things, mobile flood protection systems were set up and sandbags were filled.
-
2.59 pm
Meteorological service sees Vienna at the center of the precipitation
-
3.09 pm
Flood center warns of rising Elbe in Saxony
After heavy rain in the Czech Republic, a sharp rise in the water level of the Elbe is expected in the eastern German state of Saxony at the weekend. Alert level 1 is expected to be reached at the Schöna gauge on Saturday evening.
For Dresden, this is expected early Sunday morning, as the state flood center informed in a warning message. Riesa is currently expected to be affected during the course of Sunday, Torgau on Monday.
"The water levels will continue to rise very quickly into the alert level 3 range," said the experts. The highest water levels at the Elbe gauges in Saxony are currently expected from Wednesday and Thursday next week.
According to the information, the cause of the swelling of the Elbe is heavy rainfall in the Elbe and Vltava catchment areas in the Czech Republic. After heavy rainfall there in the past 24 hours, further rainfall of 100 to 250 liters per square meter is expected by Monday.
Die neue 10-Uhr-Prognose vom Landeshochwasserzentrum für die Elbe in #Dresden. Demnach wird am Sonntag wohl schon Pegel von über 5 Metern überschritten, Alarmstufe 2— Andreas Szabó ~ @reDDakteur (@reDDakteur) September 13, 2024
Stufe 2 bedeutet laufende Kontrolle, ggf. Sicherungsmaßnahmen, ggf. Vorbereitung von Evakuierungen. pic.twitter.com/tGA9EOb4bw
-
2.07 pm
Slovakia wants to prevent flooding in the capital
The authorities in Slovakia are preparing to flood specific areas in the Zahorie region, which borders Austria and the Czech Republic, in order to prevent major damage from flooding. In cooperation with the fire department, suitable areas are already being sought out for this purpose, Environment Minister Tomas Taraba told the news agency TASR. If necessary, the flood waters of the border river Morava should be diverted before they reach the Danube in Bratislava.
The Slovakian capital is located directly at the confluence of the Danube and Morava rivers in the border triangle with Hungary and Austria.
Taraba expects the Morava to flood once in a century, as he said. Apart from the Morava region, there is a threat of flooding, especially in the rural districts of northern western Slovakia bordering the Czech Republic, according to the state weather service SHMU. The fire departments there and in Bratislava had already been in action since Thursday evening due to several trees that had fallen onto parked cars and roadways.
Areas on the outskirts of Bratislava were last flooded in the summer of 2013. However, the actual center with the historic old town was still sufficiently protected by flood barriers.
Stavanie protipovodňovej pieskovej hrádze na Tyršovom nábreží v Bratislave pre stúpajúcu hladinu Dunaja. #SITA #domace #spravy #dunaj #bratislava #donau #flood #slovakia pic.twitter.com/MpRGxiFW56— Sita.sk (@webnovinysk) June 5, 2024
-
12.28 pm
Czech Republic braces itself against floods
Preparations for impending floods are underway along the rivers in the Czech Republic. The government has convened a crisis team. The outflow from the dams on the Vltava has been "rapidly increased", announced Agriculture Minister Marek Vyborny on Platform X. On Friday, more than 300 cubic meters per second were discharged. The measure is intended to keep the capacities in the reservoirs free for the masses of water expected later.
Developments in Germany's neighboring country are currently being monitored particularly closely in Dresden due to the collapse of the Carola Bridge. The Vltava flows into the Elbe north of Prague.
In Prague's historic city center, the fire department closed the sluices to the Certovka (Devil's Stream), a side channel of the Vltava. Flood protection walls were to be erected along the riverbank promenade during the course of the day. The Czech weather service has extended its warning of heavy to extreme rainfall for the weekend to most of the country. The situation could become particularly critical in the east of the Czech Republic. According to forecasts, up to 400 liters of precipitation per square meter could fall in Jesenik in the Jeseníky Mountains up to and including Sunday.
Numerous events have been canceled for safety reasons, including the wine festival in Znojmo in southern Moravia, which attracts tens of thousands of visitors every year. A popular amateur cycling race up Jested, Liberec's local mountain, was also canceled. People in flooded areas were called upon to have their evacuation kit ready and to empty cellars. Firefighters filled thousands of sandbags as a precaution.
Aktualizovaná předpověď ukazuje zvýšený přítok vody do Vltavské kaskády. @povodivltavy proto v 7:30 razantně zvýšilo odtok z kaskády na 300 m3/s. Některá města a obce v Jihočeském kraji staví protipovodňová opatření, preventivní stavba bariér začne i na některých místech Prahy.— Marek Výborný (@MarekVyborny) September 13, 2024
-
13.36 hrs
Continuous rain in Poland - authorities warn of flooding
The authorities in Poland have called on citizens to take precautions in the event of flooding due to persistent rainfall. People living near rivers on the first floor should prepare for flooding, Deputy Interior Minister Wieslaw Lesniakiewicz told the radio station Rmf.fm. Garages should be cleared and cars parked in a safe place. "There may also be situations where there is temporarily no drinking water or no electricity."
The Meteorological Institute issued a flood warning for the voivodeships of Lower Silesia, Opole, Silesia and Lesser Poland due to the heavy rainfall expected in the coming days. Up to 150 liters of water per square meter could fall there, it said in a statement.
Prime Minister Donald Tusk took part in a meeting of the crisis team. One third of the town in Lower Silesia was flooded during the Oder flood in 1997.
The situation should not be underestimated, but there was no nationwide danger and no cause for panic, Tusk said after the meeting. "If something is to be expected - and we want to be prepared for this - then it will be local flooding or so-called flash floods, i.e. localized flooding."
The army and all uniformed services are on standby, wrote Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz on X. Boats, amphibious vehicles and heavy equipment are also prepared for deployment.
"What can be expected, and this is what we want to be prepared for, is local flooding, or so-called flash floods, located particularly in mountainous areas," said Polish Prime Minister @donaldtusk, as southwestern #Poland prepares for the threat of #flooding. pic.twitter.com/fZIBfG6HVB— TVP World (@TVPWorld_com) September 13, 2024
-
11.25 a.m.
Austria's railroads advise against travel
Due to the expected heavy rainfall and storms in Austria, the Austrian Federal Railways have issued a travel warning. All passengers have been asked to postpone non-urgent train journeys between Friday and Sunday.
Tickets already booked remain valid until 18.9. Alternatively, ÖBB can also refund the ticket price, as the company announced.
The railroad line between Bad Hofgastein and Bad Gastein in Salzburger Land was already closed on Friday night due to heavy snowfall. Several roads in Austria were blocked due to fallen trees or broken down vehicles. Other routes, such as the Grossglockner High Alpine Road, were closed for safety reasons. Snow chains were compulsory in some areas.
So far, no major storm damage has been reported. In the southern province of Carinthia, the situation eased again on Friday. No major flood risks are expected along the rivers, according to the state's hydrographic service.
-
7.26 a.m.
Another section of the Carola Bridge in Dresden collapsed
Another section of the Carola Bridge in Dresden has collapsed during demolition work. According to a police spokesman this morning, it is the bridge with tram tracks that had already partially collapsed into the Elbe on Wednesday night. Another bridge with lanes for cars was still standing. The bridge was considered to be in extreme danger of collapsing.
On Thursday afternoon, it was announced that the damaged section of the Carola Bridge in Dresden was to be completely demolished. Preparatory measures for a controlled demolition were underway, said fire department spokesman Michael Klahre.
The so-called Bridge C, of which a 100-metre-long section had collapsed into the Elbe on Wednesday night, was in acute danger of collapsing and could not be held in place. According to Klahre, laser measurements had shown that the remains of this bridge were slowly sinking.
Time is pressing for the emergency services: The Elbe is predicted to flood from Sunday, which would significantly exacerbate the danger once again, according to the Dresden fire department.
The possible flooding is due to heavy rainfall expected in the Czech Republic. According to the state flood center, 200 liters of precipitation per square meter are expected to fall within 72 hours in the Czech Republic and southern Poland, including the Jizera Mountains and the Giant Mountains, by Monday. In the upper mountain regions, as much as 350 liters are possible. Continuous rain is also expected in eastern Saxony. In addition to the Elbe, flood warnings are also to be issued for the Lausitzer Neisse and the Spree.
The approximately 400-metre-long bridge consisted of a total of three spans, which are connected by so-called crossbeams. A large section of bridge span C collapsed on Wednesday night.