Last weekend, heavy fighting broke out in Pakistan's southwest, leaving dozens dead. Now there is an attack near the capital.

At least 31 people were killed and around 170 injured in a suicide attack during Friday prayers at a Shiite community center near Islamabad.

The attacker first opened fire on security forces and then detonated an explosive belt inside the building.

Many of the injured are in mortal danger.

The attack is part of a wave of violence in Pakistan, with Shiites in particular repeatedly becoming the target of extremist attacks. Show more

At least 31 people have been killed in an attack in Pakistan. Another 170 people were injured in the attack during Friday prayers in a suburb of the Pakistani capital Islamabad, said a local official. According to police reports, it was a suicide attack on a Shiite community center.

The suicide bomber first opened fire on security forces outside the building complex, a police spokesman said, citing eyewitnesses. The attacker then detonated an explosive belt inside the community center. Despite the high level of violence in Pakistan's border regions, attacks in the metropolitan areas are considered rare.

Concerns about an even higher number of victims

Concerns about an even higher number of victims were high in view of the large number of wounded. Many were in a life-threatening condition, according to a spokesman for the rescue services. Ambulances rushed to the scene of the attack. A state of emergency was declared at a clinic in Islamabad, as the Pakistani newspaper "Dawn" reported.

In recent years, there has been an increase in violence and attacks in the nuclear power Pakistan. Last weekend, dozens of people were killed in clashes between security forces and suspected terrorists in various places in the troubled province of Baluchistan. In other parts of the country, the terrorist militia Islamic State (IS) carried out attacks against Shiites, whom they regard as apostates of Islam.

Shia Muslims make up around 20 percent of the almost 250 million inhabitants of the South Asian country.