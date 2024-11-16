Man kills eight people in China. The 21-year-old was arrested at the scene. (symbolic image) Bild: dpa

In the eastern Chinese city of Wuxi, a 21-year-old man attacked people seemingly at random on the campus of his former vocational school. The security authorities suspect a revenge motive.

A man has killed at least eight people in a knife attack in the eastern Chinese city of Wuxi.

The perpetrator presumably acted out of revenge for failing an examination diploma.

The 21-year-old was arrested at the scene of the crime and has confessed. Show more

In the eastern Chinese city of Wuxi, a man killed at least eight people and injured a further 17 in a knife attack. According to the local security office, the attack took place on Saturday evening local time on the campus of the Wuxi Vocational Institute of Arts and Technology. The perpetrator is said to be a former graduate of the vocational school.

According to the authorities, he presumably acted out of revenge for failing an examination diploma. The 21-year-old was arrested at the scene and is said to have confessed.

Increased attacks in public

It was only on Monday evening that a driver ploughed indiscriminately into a crowd of people in Zhuhai in southern China, killing 35 people and injuring a further 43. According to initial investigations, the authorities believe that the 62-year-old man was unhappy about the division of assets following his divorce.

Attacks in China have recently become more frequent, with attackers targeting members of the public seemingly at random. In October, a man was arrested after allegedly attacking children with a knife at a school in Beijing. Five people were injured. In September, three people were killed in a knife attack at a supermarket in Shanghai and 15 others were injured.

