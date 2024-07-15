Members of the Islamist terrorist militia Al-Shabaab. (archive picture) Picture: Keystone

A crowded pub, young people in football fever. Then a bomb explodes in Mogadishu in the middle of the European Championship final. Many people are killed and injured.

dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you A car bomb exploded outside a café in the Somali capital Mogadishu during the broadcast of the European Championship final.

At least eleven people were killed and dozens of visitors to the busy café were injured, according to a police spokesman.

So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

However, the attack and the target bear the hallmarks of the radical Islamic terrorist militia Al-Shabaab, which has been waging a bloody battle in the country on the Horn of Africa for years. Show more

During the broadcast of the European Championship final, a car bomb exploded outside a café in the Somali capital Mogadishu. At least eleven people were killed and dozens of visitors to the busy café were injured, according to a police spokesman. Panic broke out in the café. Among the fatalities were five people who were driving past the café when the car parked in front of it exploded.

A police spokesman told the German Press Agency that it was still unclear whether a suicide bomber had been in the vehicle and whether armed attackers were also involved. Investigators fear that the number of dead and injured could rise even further. Neighboring buildings were also severely damaged by the force of the explosion.

The restaurant that was attacked is popular with government employees. So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack. However, the attack and the target bear the hallmarks of the radical Islamic terrorist militia Al-Shabaab, which has been waging a bloody battle in the country on the Horn of Africa for years. It was only on Saturday that a group of imprisoned Al-Shabaab members in Mogadishu attempted to break out of the capital's central prison. Six people died.

Al-Shabaab rejects football and music

Al-Shabaab rejects football, but also music, as "haram" (impure) and attempted an attack on the stadium during a football tournament in Mogadishu a few months ago.

The fact that a sports final is the focus of an Islamist attack is nothing new: during the 2010 World Cup, Al-Shabaab detonated bombs in a restaurant in Kampala, Uganda, where several hundred people were watching the World Cup final. At the time, 74 people died.

The Somali government has been fighting against the terrorist militia, which controls parts of Somalia, for years. In recent months, there have been repeated attacks in Mogadishu. In March, for example, terrorists attacked a hotel near the presidential palace and entrenched themselves there for hours.

dpa