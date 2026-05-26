Horror accident in Buggenhout, Belgium Several people were killed in the accident. Image: IMAGO/Belga The school bus lies on its side in Buggenhout. Image: IMAGO/Belga The investigation at the scene is ongoing. Image: IMAGO/Belga Horror accident in Buggenhout, Belgium Several people were killed in the accident. Image: IMAGO/Belga The school bus lies on its side in Buggenhout. Image: IMAGO/Belga The investigation at the scene is ongoing. Image: IMAGO/Belga

More and more details are becoming known following the serious train accident in Buggenhout, Belgium. Several people were killed when a train collided with a minibus for a special school.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A minibus carrying schoolchildren has been hit by a train in Belgium.

According to the authorities, there are several fatalities.

Initial investigations show that the railroad barriers were supposed to have been closed. Show more

The serious train accident in Buggenhout, Belgium, has shaken the entire country. It has since been revealed that the minibus involved in the accident was on its way to the Buggenhout Campus. This is a special school.

According to Belgian media, the school has already informed parents about the incident by email. Official details about the victims were initially communicated with caution, as the relatives were to be informed first.

According to current information, the minibus was carrying seven schoolchildren, an accompanying person and the driver. The bus was hit by a train at a level crossing shortly after 8 am.

Authorities speak of a "black day"

Belgian politicians reacted to the accident with shock. The responsible provincial representative Kurt Moens spoke to VRT NWS of a "pitch-black day". Several ministers also publicly expressed their condolences.

The federal police have since confirmed that the relatives are being cared for in a nearby school. Most of the pupils at the special school affected are of secondary school age.

The municipality has also set up a hotline for those affected and their relatives. An official media release will provide further information at a later date.

Barriers were apparently closed

The question of how the accident happened remains particularly controversial. Infrastructure operator Infrabel again stated that camera footage shows that the barriers were closed and the warning lights were red.

The train driver initiated emergency braking, but was no longer able to prevent the collision. Infrabel spoke of one of the most serious level crossing accidents in Belgium for years.

The investigation is currently running at full speed. Traffic experts, police and the public prosecutor's office are trying to clarify why the minibus ended up on the tracks despite being secured.

Numerous rescue teams are still on the scene. Rail services between Dendermonde and Londerzeel remain interrupted and replacement buses have been arranged.