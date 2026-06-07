Toledo rescue workers transport an injured person away. Twelve people have been injured in a shooting incident at a summer festival in Toledo, Ohio. Keystone

Twelve people have been injured, two of them critically, in a shooting at a festival in Toledo in the US state of Ohio. Police are searching for at least two suspected perpetrators.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Twelve people were shot at a festival in Ohio, two of whom are in mortal danger.

Police are searching for at least two suspected shooters.

The governor criticizes the ongoing gun violence in the USA. Show more

Twelve people have been shot in a shooting incident at a festival in the US state of Ohio. Two of the injured were in mortal danger, a police representative in the city of Toledo told journalists.

According to initial findings, the police assume that there were at least two shooters who were probably shooting at each other. No suspects have yet been arrested and a manhunt is underway.

The festival in Toledo has been a popular event for many years. Hundreds of guests were there at the time of the crime late on Saturday afternoon, the police explained. Additional officers were also deployed to ensure the security of the "Old West End Festival". Toledo in northwest Ohio is located on the shores of Lake Erie and has a population of around 260,000.

Governor: Festival should be a safe place for families

Governor Mike DeWine was shocked by the "senseless crime". "Summer festivals should be safe places where families can spend time together without fear of violence." He was confident that the police would catch the suspects, he wrote on the X platform.

In the USA, there are always high-profile cases of gun violence - for example in schools, supermarkets, nightclubs or at large events. Firearms are readily available in the USA, including semi-automatic weapons in some cases. Despite great horror after particularly bad incidents with many fatalities, efforts to tighten gun laws have failed time and again for years.