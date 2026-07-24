The U.S. president promised a quick victory, a weakened adversary, and stable energy prices. However, the course of the war paints a different picture. Several of Trump’s statements have since been refuted by the course of the conflict and official findings.

The course of the Iran War calls into question key claims made by the U.S. president.

The Iran Narrative Under Scrutiny At the start of the war, Trump made four promises—here’s what became of them

Here's what it's all about Trump's administration is portraying the war against Iran as a success, but several statements made by the U.S. president are now being called into question by the way the conflict has unfolded.

Neither a swift end to the war nor the alleged weakening of the Iranian military nor control over the Strait of Hormuz have been confirmed.

Trump's statements also diverge from the facts when it comes to oil prices and other forecasts. Summary created with

For months, Donald Trump has been presenting the war against Iran as proof of his administration’s resolve. In speeches, interviews, and posts on his platform Truth Social, the U.S. president paints a picture of a successful military strategy and an adversary that is largely under control.

But the longer the conflict drags on, the greater the doubts about this success story become. Several of the president’s statements have since been contradicted by the actual course of the war, findings from U.S. intelligence agencies, or official data.

Four examples illustrate where Trump's account differs from the available facts.

"Iran's military will be completely destroyed"

Trump stated on several occasions this spring that the Iranian military had been “completely destroyed” and could no longer defend itself. Among other things, he said that Iran “no longer has a military” and “cannot strike back.”

The reality turned out differently. Despite the U.S. attacks, Iran again attacked U.S. bases, allies in the region, and commercial ships in the months that followed—including in recent days. American soldiers were also killed or wounded in these attacks.

U.S. intelligence agencies had previously assessed that Tehran continues to possess significant military capabilities and is rapidly rebuilding them, as reported by several U.S. media outlets have reported, citing intelligence information.

"The war will last only a few weeks"

At the start of the conflict, Trump repeatedly promised a quick victory. He said the war would last “four weeks or less” and would not be “difficult.” Shortly thereafter, he even stated that the U.S. was “well ahead of schedule.”

Months later, however, the fighting continues. Instead of a swift end, Trump recently even threatened further escalation and announced attacks on Iranian bridges and power plants. And there is no end in sight: Although Qatar and Oman are mediating between Washington and Tehran to reach an agreement on reopening the Strait of Hormuz and ending the fighting, neither side has so far shown any signs that the war will end soon.

"The U.S. Will Control the Strait of Hormuz"

In mid-July, Trump claimed on social media that the U.S. controlled the Strait of Hormuz. He said Iran “no longer has any say” there.

The Strait of Hormuz is a key strait, particularly for the oil trade. Wen Xinnian/Xinhua/dpa

However, developments on the ground paint a different picture. Iran continued to claim responsibility for attacks on ships in the region. The Joint Maritime Information Center, supported by the U.S. Navy, reported ongoing harassment of commercial vessels by Iranian forces and a significant decline in shipping traffic, as reported by "Bloomberg" reported, among others. The situation in the strait remains unstable.

"Oil prices will fall"

Trump stated on several occasions that the war had had little impact on energy prices. Oil prices would “plummet” and soon fall back below pre-war levels.

In fact, prices did fall temporarily during the brief ceasefire. However, after fighting flared up again nearly two weeks ago, they rose sharply once more. Both Brent and WTI crude oil were recently trading at higher levels than before the war began, as reported by "CNN" reports.

These contradictions were also the subject of discussion in the U.S. Congress this week. Democratic lawmakers confronted Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz with the government’s previous statements. The hearings made it clear that several of the White House’s optimistic predictions have not materialized given the course of the war so far.

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