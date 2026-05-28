Austria Attack plans for Swift concert - accused guilty

The defendant in the trial concerning alleged plans to attack a concert by US star Taylor Swift in Vienna has been found guilty. This was the conclusion reached by the eight jurors at the Wiener Neustadt Regional Court. They had also deliberated for hours on the question of whether the 21-year-old Austrian with North Macedonian roots was involved in the formation of a terrorist cell. In this case, the jury also found him guilty. The judge will announce the sentence shortly.